ASU, Chamber and city partner to help entrepreneurs

There are a lot of smart people in Chandler and if you can put some of them in the same room, magic can happen.
That’s the premise behind a new partnership between the City of Chandler, Arizona State University’s J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute and the Chandler Chamber of Commerce.
“Chandler, like I said, is filled with brilliant people,” said Micah Miranda, Chandler’s economic development director. “We’ve got major employers, we’ve got smaller employers, but they’re constantly generating ideas.”
The Chandler Endeavor program gives the city’s entrepreneurs some training and an opportunity to network with one another. The first series of seminars wraps up June 7 with the final session, which focuses on scaling and pitch contest.
The first session was in April and focused on marketing. The May session was all about funding. So far, they have been well attended.
“I think the first one had over 100 RSVPs, the second one was even larger,” Miranda said.
Chandler officials hope that helping entrepreneurs to network and learn will lead to new businesses that call the city home.
“What we’re wanting to do is lower that barrier to entry, establishing a business and growing it in Chandler and obviously from an economic development perspective,” Miranda said. “We want them to learn. We want them to be successful, but we also want them to fail fast. So if an idea is not going anywhere, it’s better to have them fail fast. retool and go on to the next step.”
The events take place at the ASU Chandler Innovation Center. There is no cost, but people must register in advance.
Miranda said one way this series can help people is that not everyone has all the skills needed to start a business.
For example, a software engineer could be great in that field, but know very little about what it takes to raise funds and start a company from the ground up.
“You might be really good at engineering, but you don’t necessarily know the steps it takes to bring an idea to the commercial market,” Miranda said.
So, in addition to the training provided by ASU, there is that opportunity to network with other entrepreneurs who may have a different expertise.
“One of the other goals of it is reestablishing that entrepreneurship ecosystem,” Miranda said.
The city focuses mostly on tech businesses as part of its strategic plan, but Miranda said it’s not limited to just the tech industry.
“We will support non-technology-based businesses, but the programming is primarily geared towards those tech-oriented companies,” Miranda said. “But it’s applicable to everybody.”
Miranda said the partnership with ASU is a key part of the Endeavor program.
“ASU is seen as a leader in technology production and so we’re partnering to provide this training in an ongoing cadence to our local small business community,” he said.
If you go
Chandler Endeavor
When: 4 p.m., June 7
Where: ASU Chandler Innovation Center, 249 E. Chicago
Register: asuevents.asu.edu, search for Chandler Endeavor
