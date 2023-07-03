As the Fourth nears, so does fear for some

Chandler resident Kristen Kecskemety says she has tried everything to calm their dog on nights when fireworks will be set off.
“He will literally try to wedge himself between a washer and dryer, which do not move,” she wrote in a social media post. “Have tried every CBD chew, or calm drug paste from [the] vet, Xanax and Valium. Benadryl does nothing.
“Nothing works. We basically wrap him in a comforter and sit with him. … It breaks my heart.”
The nation is preparing to celebrate its independence once again on Tuesday, but while many look forward to fireworks lighting up the sky, there are many who dread what those loud bangs do to both people and pets.
“My son has startle-induced seizures,” Cristina Renteria wrote. “Fireworks can be challenging, traumatizing and even life threatening, if we don’t prepare properly.”
Unlike most of its neighboring cities and towns, Chandler will not be hosting a Fourth of July fireworks show this year. Instead, it will stage the All-American Bash from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park.
Chandler Police say they get more calls for service each year over fireworks complaints. Last year they logged 83 calls from July 1 through July 5. That number was 77 in 2021 and 51 in 2020.
“In the past, we have had dedicated patrol officers to respond directly to the fireworks calls for service,” Chandler Police Sgt. Emma Huenneke said.
“We want to remind the public that aerial fireworks are prohibited in the City of Chandler and can pose a great risk to humans and homes.”
Except for permitted shows, the fireworks people see in the sky are illegal and most likely were bought outside of Arizona and transported here.
All the fireworks sold in stories and tents in Chandler are legal and inspected by the Chandler Fire Department.
Arizona law allows residents to set off legal fireworks for only 29 days in a year.
Those days are from May 4 through 6 for Cinco de Mayo; May 20 through July 6 for Memorial Day, Juneteenth and the Fourth of July; and for the first and third days of Diwali, which will be in November.
Consumer fireworks are allowed between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. for those dates but are extended on July 4 to 1 a.m. July 5.
“We have had fires started by fireworks,” said Chandler Fire Battalion Chief Carlos Vargas. “In fact, we had two house fires started by fireworks in the last couple of years.
“We have also had significant injuries caused by fireworks over the years,” he said. “We do not add extra staffing due to the Fourth of July and believe our staffing for this holiday is sufficient.”
Anyone setting off illegal fireworks could be fined $1,000. If they set off fireworks that burn down a home, they are liable under state law for that damage.
“As we approach the Fourth of July, a day of celebration, it’s essential to prioritize safety when it comes to using fireworks,” Vargas said. “The Chandler Fire Department encourages residents to use caution when storing, handling, and using fireworks, and when in the vicinity of other people using fireworks.”
Chandler Fire had pushed for the Council to fix the city’s fire code. It had been illegal to set off fireworks on city streets, but a rewrite of the code in 2018 left that out.
In early 2022, Chief Tom Dwiggins urged Council to put it back in.
However, Councilman Mark Stewart objected, arguing setting off fireworks in a cul-de-sac was a low risk.
“I don’t want to be on a council that tells kids they can’t shoot off fireworks in front of their house,” Stewart said.
The council voted 6-1 to continue allowing fireworks to be set off on city streets. Vice Mayor Matt Orlando cast the only no vote.
This newspaper’s request for stories about fireworks from Chandler residents generated nearly 100 responses.
A few said the loud noises do not affect their pets adversely. Some who said they are veterans with PTSD said they favor celebrating America on the Fourth of July.
But most were from people who stress about what the explosions do to their family and pets.
“I am fine with them on the day of the holiday, until say midnight,” Amy Kitchen wrote. “But it’s the weeks before and after, and until 3 a.m. every night that bother me. Our cats have a hard time with them and get scared and anxious.
“I shouldn’t have to drug my cats just so people can [set] them off for two weeks for every holiday.”
Camp Bow Wow, a pet daycare and boarding center in Mesa that is opening soon at 900 E. Pecos Road in Chandler, offered some tips to keep pets safe during the noisy Independence Day festivities.
It advised owners to put their pets in the quietest room they could find with something to block out most of the street noise, or cranking up some music.
While Camp Bow Wow discourages owners from taking their pets outside or near big groups of people, it also reminded them to make sure their dog has a collar with ID and is microchip-registered.
It also advised giving a pup a special treat or long-lasting chew five to 10 minutes ahead of fireworks so they’re distracted.
