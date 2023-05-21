Around SanTan: Week of May 21

City of Chandler considers recognition for historic home
Chandler’s Planning and Zoning Commission is recommending City Council create a Historic Preservation District Landmark zoning overlay for the McCullough-Price House located next to the Chandler Museum.
The house was built in 1938 and has ties to Dr. A.J. Chandler, the founder of the city. It is located at Frye Road and Chandler Village Drive and is currently used by the museum.
It is an example of Pueblo Revival-style architecture, one of the few that remains in the Valley. The house was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2009.
William Davis McCullough asked architects Lescher & Mahoney to design the house because he wanted a place to stay long term, having come to Chandler often and staying at the San Marcos Hotel.
However, he died in 1940 and his wife decided to return to Detroit. They left the property to Odessa Lochhead, one of the owners of the Pecos Valley Milling Company. She lived in the house until she died in 1943.
It was held in trust until their son finished his education. Then he and his wife took residence there in 1946. They later sold the house to Arthur and Louise Price in 1950. Louise Price was a niece of A.J. Chandler. They lived there until mid-1970s when both died.
The land around the house at that time was being sold off and developed, including an area that became the Chandler Fashion Center. The house fell into disrepair until the new owner, Suzanne Price Propstra, donated it to the city.
The house reopened in 2007 as a welcome center to the new Chandler Museum.
County plans to prosecute Vallow Daybell in Chandler slaying
Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty of murdering her two children and her current husband’s ex-wife on May 12 in Idaho, but her legal troubles are not over yet.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says it has notified Idaho officials it intends to prosecute Vallow Daybell for the death of her husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019. That office released a 2022 indictment against her on May 17.
Vallow was shot multiple times by Alex Cox, Vallow Daybell’s brother. At the time, they claimed it was self defense. However, the police report says Cox waited 43 minutes before calling 9-1-1, letting Vallow bleed out. The death was later ruled a homicide. Cox died in 2019.
The Chandler Police report claims that from the position of one of the wounds, Vallow was on the floor when he was shot the second time, which contradicts Cox’s claim.
Lori Vallow Daybell had told friends at the time that her husband was filled with a dark spirit.
Chandler Unified seeking bus drivers, slates June 17 event
The Chandler Unified School District is staging a “Come Drive the Bus” event at from 7 to 11 a.m., June 17.
Participants can get behind the wheel of the bus at the district’s transportation yard. You do not need a commercial driver’s license, because the bus will not leave the yard.
The district is looking for bus drivers for the next school year. You must be at least 21 and have a valid driver’s license. Visit www.cusd80.com
for information.
Library sponsors Summer Reading Challenge
The Chandler Public Library is sponsoring its annual Summer Reading Challenge.
Anyone from pre-readers to retirees can join the challenge to read at least 20 minutes each day starting June 1. Each person logs their minutes and can earn prizes.
Those that read for 1,000 or more minutes receive a free book and are entered to win one of the grand prizes.
Visit chandlerlibrary.org/src to register and see a list of the prizes.
