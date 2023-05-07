Around Chandler: Week of May 7

Year-long project at Dobson Road-Chandler Boulevard
Chandler is preparing to rehabilitate or repair sewer pipe and six manholes near the intersection of Dobson Road and Chandler Boulevard, and in Dobson Road to just north of Galveston Street.
The City is also preparing to install new waterline and service connections on Chandler Boulevard from Dobson Road to Chippewa Place on the north side of Chandler Boulevard and from Dobson Road to Meadows Drive on the south side of Chandler Boulevard.
Construction is currently scheduled to begin mid-May 2023 with an anticipated completion date of August 2024.
The city said the water-sewer infrastructure in the area is 35 to 50 years old. In addition, water mains prioritized for replacement in the 2018 Water Master Plan will also be replaced from west of Dobson on Chandler Boulevard east to Chippewa Place.
Roads are expected to remain open with restrictions 24/7.
Where possible, the rehabilitation will include the installation of a lining within the existing sewer pipe. This process will reduce construction impacts to nearby businesses and eliminate the need for excavation, the city said.
Bypass pumps and piping will be operated and monitored 24/7 during the sewer rehabilitation and replacement.
Should disruptions to business or residential water service be needed, those impacted will be notified in advance. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained during construction.
But the city added, “There may be a need for driveway restrictions to businesses; however, the contractor will ensure there are alternate driveways open for access during any restrictions.”
Gila River Resorts hiring as new casino nears opening
Gila River Resorts & Casinos is staging job fairs through June 29 to fill about 700 positions at all four of its casinos, including the new one opening next month just south of Chandler.
Santan Mountain Casino, which is being built south of Hunt Highway at Gilbert Road, is scheduled to open in June.
However, they are hiring for all of their resorts, which includes Lone Butte, Wild Horse Pass and See Quiva.
For more information and to see a list of upcoming job fairs visit www.workatgila.com.
City economic developer honored by Arizona group
The Arizona Association for Economic Development chose Chandler’s Micah Miranda as its economic developer of the year. He was recognized at an event last month in Tucson.
Miranda’s team helped at least 27 companies locate, expand or decide to remain in Chandler in the past year. Those companies employ more than 4,200 workers.
Some of the companies are VIAVI, Edwards Vacuum, Schools and Stryker.
In addition, he’s worked out agreements with the University of Arizona to expand its Chandler campus and for Grand Canyon University to start a nursing program in Chandler.
Miranda has been the city’s economic developer since 2014.
Sun Lakes Breakfast Lions
keep busy
The Sun Lakes Breakfast Lions have been busy recently. First, they raised money to donate to the Assistance League of East Valley. Then, they met with officials from the Arizona Lions Camp Tatiyee to discuss fire safety for children attending the camp this summer. They also gave a donation from the club.
Finally, they awarded their 2023 scholarship to Logan Le of Chandler High School. Logan plans to pursue a higher degree in automotive mechanics.
Chandler hosts Asian American Community Conference
The City of Chandler’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion office is sponsoring the second annual Asian American Community Conference, at 8 a.m., May 20 at Tumbleweed Recreation Center.
May is recognized as Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) month.
Seating is limited, register at chandleraz.gov/AAPI.
Hamilton High artwork at Chandler Museum
Hamilton High artists were asked to create works inspired by the Chandler Museum’s exhibit, “Picturing Home: Dust Bowl Migrants in Chandler.”
Over 40 pieces will be on display through July 16. An opening reception is scheduled at the museum for 6:30 p.m. May 11.
Jacobson Elementary student honored for recycling
Principal Liz Wolf says the Jacobson Elementary School JETS team works tirelessly to share recycling facts and information with the community.
She says they managed to recycle more than 3,000 pounds of paper this year.
One team member, fourth-grader Emma Liao, won a city contest and will be featured in the 2024 city calendar and on recycling trucks.
Women Empowerment Luncheon set for May 12
The City of Chandler’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion office plans to stage its inaugural Women’s Empowerment Luncheon on May 12. Women who serve the community, live and or work in Chandler are invited.
It’s a free event is 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Chandler Center for the Arts.
The keynote speaker is Steph “The Hammer” Roach, an author, adaptive athlete and entrepreneur. There will also be a panel discussion led by women leaders, including Council member Christine Ellis, Chandler Unified School District board member Patti Serrano and others.
Register at chandleraz.gov/WEL.
Library sponsors Summer
Reading Challenge
The Chandler Public Library is sponsoring its annual Summer Reading Challenge.
Anyone from pre-readers to retirees can join the challenge to read at least 20 minutes each day starting June 1. Each person logs their minutes and can earn prizes.
Those that read for 1,000 or more minutes receive a free book and are entered to win one of the grand prizes.
Visit chandlerlibrary.org/src to register and see a list of the prizes.
Tarwater Elementary earns distinguished Chinese honor
The Chinese Language Teacher Association is awarding Tarwater Elementary School a National Distinguished Chinese Language Program honor.
The Chandler school is one of only 20 in the nation to be so recognized.
Tarwater has offered dual language immersion in Mandarin since 2014. Students can continue their dual language immersion in Mandarin at Bogle Junior High and Hamilton High.
Chandler Chamber recognized for Ostrich Festival
Informa Connect’s Special Event Gala Awards recognized the Chandler Chamber of Commerce for putting on the Ostrich Festival with the best multiple-day event put on by a corporation or association award.
The Chamber and Steve LeVine Entertainment and Public Relations put on the festival each spring at Chandler’s Tumbleweed Park.
Golden Neighbors event
on May 10
The City of Chandler is hosting a Golden Neighbor’s event from 9:30-11 a.m. May 10 at 240 S. Washington St.
Seniors can get free products, clothing, cake and more. Those supplies are donated and the event could end early if they run out of supplies.
RSVP by calling 480-782-4362.
