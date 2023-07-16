Around Chandler: Week of July 16

Christmas in July at Sun Lakes
United Methodist Church
Christmas is still a long way away but you can celeb rate a version of it in Sun Lakes next weekend.
A Christmas worship service will be held at Sun Lakes United Methodist Church at 9 a.m. July 23 in the sanctuary at 9248 E. Riggs Road, just west of Robson Library.
Participants can enjoy favorite Christmas songs like “Hark the Herald Angels Sing”, “Joy to the World”, and “Silent Night” with the season’s hospitality to follow in Lindsay Hall after the worship service.
Explore criminal justice program
through workshop
Conversations on Criminal Justice, a non-partisan community conversation on issues affecting Arizona is exploring how homelessness, mental health and substance abuse are handled in the criminal justice system.
It will run 8 a.m.-noon Aug. 25 , at Chandler Gilbert Community College’s Agave Hall Community Room, 2626 E Pecos Road, Chandler. Early bird registration is now available for $20 and will increase to $25 after Aug. 1. Registration includes breakfast and light snacks. Register now at: azvalleyconsulting.com/conversationsoncriminaljustice.
Sponsors include Terros Health, American Legion Post 91, Strategies 360, Chandler Chamber of Commerce and Chandler Republican Women. To sponsor this event email info@azvalleyconsulting.com
Ryan Thornell, director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry (ADCRR) will deliver the keynote address. Thornell is an innovative leader of the modernization of corrections with a focus around public safety by promoting systems-wide engagement, creating widespread access to services and resources, and improving the overall wellness of the department.
Panel discussions include:
• Mental Health & Criminalization: Elected officials, academics, and lawmakers will discuss how people suffering from mental health, substance abuse, and homelessness are criminalized. It will include House Speaker Ben Toma, attorney Kristie Ortega and others/
• Law Enforcement & Policing: Law enforcement professionals and elected officials will discuss how our law enforcement agencies police these vulnerable populations. It will include Rep. Quang Nguyen, Sheriff Paul Penzone and Michael Collins, president of the Chandler Law Enforcement Association.
• Prison Systems: Academics, advocates, and elected officials will discuss how Arizona prisons house, treat and prepare people with these overlaying issues for release into society. It will include former Sen. Steve Kaiser, Re. Consuelo Hernandez and others.
Seton Catholic takes next step
in event center project
Seton Catholic Prep has begun a new air conditioning project for McMahon Gymnasium as part of a larger effort to build a new event center on campus.
“The community response has been great with over $5 million in grants and donations over the past three years to modernize our campus through various improvement projects, Principal Victor Serna said. “Adding air conditioning to McMahon Gym supports this vision.”
The project includes expanding the mechanical yard, installing an HVAC unit, adding chiller lines and other. infrastructure upgrades.
Funding for the project has come from the Founded in Faith – Building on Excellence capital campaign, whose main purpose is a new gymnasium/event center space for sports and extracurricular activities, added classrooms and space for big gatherings.
Additionally, Seton Catholic is the recipient of a $132,500 Youth and Amateur Sports Grant from the Arizona Sports & Tourism Authority for the air conditioning unit.
Seton Catholic has been steadily working on implementing a master plan that so frar has yielded lights on the baseball and softball fields, the renovation of 17 classrooms and science labs on the historic campus, renovation of the Monti Library Media Center and Sister Joan Marie Madden Courtyard beautification.
Information: setoncatholic.org
Sun Lakes Rotary supports
global water project
The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes has contributed $2,000 to a Rotary International grant involving 25 other clubs around the world. Sun Lakes Rotary’s contribution helped to fund a $130,895 sustainable water project that by October 2025 will provide a potable/hygienic water distribution system to two El Salvador communities and benefit over 2,000 people.
Rotary International global grants support large international activities with sustainable, measurable projects that include scholarships for graduate-level academic studies and vocational training teams.
Information: sunlakesrotary.com.
Armer Foundation slates
casino night fundraiser
Attendees can roll the dice to benefit local families whose children have chronic or life-altering diseases
The Armer Foundation for Kids will host a casino night fundraiser 6-10 p.m. July 29, sponsored by Spencer 4 Hire Roofing, at Lights, Camera, Discover, 4825 E. Warner Road, Ahwatukee.
Along with poker, blackjack and craps, the event will also include a silent auction.
Ticket ranges are: $500 for $5,500 in chips and five drink tickets; $200 for $2,000 in chips and four drink tickets; $100 for includes $750 in chips and three drink tickets; and $50 for $250 in chips and two drink tickets.
Purchase tickets at armerfoundation.org/casinonight.
