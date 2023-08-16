Airpark Corridor jobs continue upward climb

Micah Miranda, Chandler’s economic development director, once predicted the Airpark Area Employment Corridor would overtake the Price Road Corridor in bringing the most jobs to the city.
“That was pre-Intel’s most recent announcement of 3,000 new jobs there,” Miranda said early this month. “I think we’re still on track. That’s going to take longer, for sure.”
Maybe not that much longer.
The Airpark jobs corridor is growing fast with major companies such as Insight, Edwards, Adapt Life Sciences, Viavi, Bestway, and Offerpad all setting up shop near Chandler Municipal Airport.
“We absorbed over a million square feet in the past five quarters,” Miranda said. “Our citywide industrial vacancy rate’s down under 2.9%. We’re still hustling to build product.
“We are experiencing a total boom of onshore manufacturing, and I think it is a validation of what Chandler’s strategy has been for a lot of years now. We know there’s going to be good things coming, we know where we want to be, and we’re sticking to it.”
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors introduced a rezoning request at the end of July for about 12 acres near McQueen and Ryan roads to switch from residential to industrial.
Planning documents say the owner of the horse facility wants to be annexed by the city and eventually become home to an industrial park.
There is room for many more industrial parks near the airport.
Miranda said there’s a reason the Airpark area is growing so fast and he noticed the trend before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Workers no longer want to spend a lot of time commuting.
So when you have a talented work force, like Chandler does, employers are moving their offices closer to where they live.
“People don’t really want to drive into the city anymore,” Miranda said. “So companies are looking to get out of the central business districts.”
He pointed out it’s not just jobs, either. Miranda said the entertainment and dining options in downtown Chandler and Gilbert have both increased for the same reason.
“And then when COVID hit, it just compounded it,” Miranda said.
The jobs that Miranda is trying to bring to the Airpark area are mostly in advanced manufacturing, life science, pharmaceuticals, aviation, and the semiconductor supply chain.
The Price Road Jobs Corridor still employs the most people of the city’s business districts. More than 44,000 people work there for 711 businesses. Second is West Chandler, which has 28,400 employees at 812 businesses.
The Airpark Area is already third on the list, currently with 12,360 jobs at 445 businesses. The other districts are Uptown with about 12,000 jobs and Downtown with just over 2,500 employees.
The development inside the airport’s fences is also progressing. Ryan Reeves, the city’s airport manager, said progress is being made on a new hangar that will be near the terminal.
“In fact, today (Aug. 4), they finished doing coring for the new Gate One Hangar,” Reeves said.
“So the design process can be finalized. It looks like they might be adding a little more office space to that hangar because it got such demand from the market.”
He said he is also putting together his final draft for the next RFP (request for proposals) for the Curtis East site that abuts the armory. That is about 5.2 acres in between the National Guard property and the entrance road to the airport.
“We’re about at the halfway mark on our strategic business plan,” Reeves said.
Chandler, like all Valley airports, has a shortage of available places for pilots to park their planes.
For years the city could not develop more space because it was working with the Federal Aviation Administration on its strategic plan to develop near the runways.
That plan has been approved by the FAA and the city can now develop inside the fences.
“What the master plan is set out is this is the blueprint of what the airport needs to be in the next 10 to 20 years. We’re pretty excited about that.”
Right now the airport is in the midst of its SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis of its strategic business plan. As part of that, they are seeking public input.
Reeves said they have to be smart when developing the land inside the airport’s fences.
“Given that we have approximately 100 acres, we need to develop it intelligently and efficiently, and need to make sure that it not just works for the captive demand we have on site, but the regional demand, and then it fits with the National Airspace System.
“So you get all those parts to move together, you need a really solid strategic plan, and that’s what we’ll have.”
