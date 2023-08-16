Act is over the moon about Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” was released 50 years ago, and The Australian Pink Floyd Show is celebrating right along with it.
The tribute act is bringing its show to the Chandler Center for the Arts on Sunday, Aug. 20.
Vocalist Chris Barnes said the gigs show the album’s wide reach.
“As I’ve stood on the stage, playing the album, you realize how much it means to so many people,” Barnes said. “It’s a masterpiece. It’s an honor to play it.”
The Australian Pink Floyd Show has sold more than 5 million tickets in 35 countries since it was founded in 1988 in Adelaide. Even Pink Floyd bassist David Gilmour believes: He recruited them to play his 50th birthday party.
Australian Pink Floyd also celebrated the 30th anniversary of “The Dark Side of the Moon” in 2003, when it added backing vocalists and a saxophonist. They performed the album in its entirety in 2003 and 2004, marking the first North American tour. A DVD of the Liverpool Summer Pops show was available.
“At our shows, we’re playing the album in its entirety, along with other aspects of Pink Floyd, including from the psychedelic ’60s to the big albums of the ’80s and ’90s. It’s literally all eras of Floyd.
The main thing is we’re celebrating ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’s’ 50th anniversary.”
The Manchester, England, native discovered Pink Floyd through his brother, with whom he shared a room. He was captivated by the Pink Floyd album “Relics” at age 5. He was, admittedly, “absolutely terrified” of “Interstellar Overdrive.”
“Pink Floyd stands alone in its own little box,” he added.
The Australian Pink Floyd Show: The Darkside 50 Tour
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20
Where: Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Ave., Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $68
Info: 480-782-2680, chandlercenter.org
