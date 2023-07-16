2023 crime in Chandler continues downward trend

Any time a gun is involved in a crime, it usually generates headlines.
Here are some of those headlines from the past six months in Chandler:
“Worker wounded and suspect killed in Amazon warehouse shooting”
“Father shot 2 children before turning gun on himself”
“Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after abducting woman”
“Woman dead, man arrested after shooting in Chandler neighborhood”
Despite such headlines, Chandler Police say crimes committed with a gun remain relatively low. And the overall rate of serious crimes per 1,000 residents has steadily fallen over the last 10 years in Chandler, according to the department’s data.
Sgt. Emma Huenneke, Chandler Police public information officer, said there were 143 cases from January 1 through May 31 with at least one offense listing any type of firearm for weapon/force used in the commission of the crime.
That number is only one more than for the same period in 2022. And the total gun crimes between Jan. 1-May 31 in both those years is down significantly from the 180 recorded in the same time period in 2021 – the same year folks were emerging from pandemic-related lockdowns.
By contrast, the January-May time period in 2020 marked the slow onset of the pandemic and gun crimes were down to 118 in Chandler.
Most national data on firearms-related events focus on gun deaths, but those statistics indicate that 2021 saw a marked increase as the pandemic subsided.
On a per capita basis nationally, the Pew Research Center said, “There were 14.6 gun deaths per 100,000 people in all of 2021 – the highest rate since the early 1990s, but still well below the peak of 16.3 gun deaths per 100,000 people in 1974.”
Over half those gun deaths in 2021 were suicides.
“The gun murder rate in the U.S. remains below its peak level despite rising sharply during the pandemic,” the Pew Research Center reported.
Beyond gun-related crimes, Chandler has seen a steady decline in all so-called Part 1 crimes – defined by the FBI as including murder, manslaughter, sex offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, motor vehicle theft and arson.“Chandler is one of the safest cities in the country, with one of the lowest crime rates in the last 35 years despite our growth,” Mayor Kevin Hartke said during the State of the City speech in February.
“In fact,” he continued, “the city experienced the same amount of serious crime in 2022 as we did in 1988 when our population was only 80,000 people.”
Chandler Police say serious crime is down this year from a year ago.
In the first four months of this year, the department handled 157 Part 1 violent offenses. That’s a 7% decrease from the same time period in 2022, when it reported 169 offenses.
The Part 1 property crimes – burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson – were down 24% in the first four months of this year from the same time in 2022.
Chandler Police reported 1,362 cases in the first four months of this year versus 1,803 from January through April in 2022.
Overall, the number of Part 1 offenses for the first four months of this year declined 23% from the same period in 2022. That continues a decline that has been going on for decades.
In 2007, there were 35.4 Part 1 crimes per 1,000 residents. That number fell below 30 in 2013 and dropped below 20 in 2021. It was 18.9 per 1,000 residents in 2021 and increased slightly to 19.5 per 1,000 last year.
Chandler Police Department employees 345 sworn officers and handles about 153,000 calls for service per year. The average response time to a priority one call is 4 minutes and 17 seconds.
There were five criminal homicides in the first four months of this year, up from four during the same timeframe in 2022.
That is the only crime showing an increase over last year. Every other Part 1 category, except arson, is down. There were two arsons in the first four months of this year, the same number as the previous year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.