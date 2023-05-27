Sun Lakes theater member honored by city

Veteran Sun Lakes Community Theatre member Mario Carranza was the proud recipient of several awards at Chandler’s Volunteer Appreciation Banquet.
Carranza was recognized as a Platinum Award winner for his 6,000+ hours of volunteer service with the Chandler Police Department and earned the Longevity Award for having volunteered for a minimum 2,880 hours through his 18 years of service.
He also received the prestigious Volunteer of the Year Award for 2022 for his contribution to the department and the citizens of Chandler.
Carranza, who became a volunteer on Feb. 5, 2005, assisting in a variety of duties.
“Mario has done it all to help my patrol team,” said Officer Erin O’Bryan said. “From scooping dead animals to completing tows, blocking traffic and numerous other daily activities, Mario can always be counted on for assistance.
“He is pleasant and always smiling. Our police department is lucky to have him.”
Carranza was one of 26 volunteers recognized by the city.
“I was very surprised and grateful to have received the major award,” Carranza said.
Theater group spokeswoman Kate King-Turner said her colleagues were not surprised that “Mario was recognized for his selfless volunteerism as he has always been quick to volunteer for jobs with the theater as well.
“For him to get such a high level of appreciation is appropriate and well-deserved,” she added.
