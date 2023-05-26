Sun Lakes Rotary marks 37 years of service

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes this year is marking 37 years of service.
Officially chartered on April 22, 1986, the club was the brainchild of Chandler Rotarian Andre Felix, who posted a notice in 1985 on the Sun Lakes Clubhouse bulletin board to see if anyone was interested in attending Rotary at the Sun Lakes Palo Verde Club House.
The late Rotarian Wayne Johnson, who had just moved to Sun Lakes from Illinois, responded and the following week he Wayne and seven Sun Lakes retirees met for lunch. There, they talked of a need for a Rotary Club in the fast-growing Sun Lakes Active Adult Community.
Johnson, who recently passed away, went on to serve as club president and chaired several committees. He was a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow with the Rotary Foundation and a 66-year Rotarian.
After working with the Arizona Rotary District 5510 and Rotary International, final approval was granted and RCSL was charted as a Tuesday morning club with 15 members. Allan Gustafson was elected the charter RCSL president.
Over the years RCSL has become known as the “Education Club” because of its many youth projects, programs and scholarships to both students and teachers in the East Valley.
Additionally, it has participated in several Rotary International “Global Grant” projects through the Rotary Foundation and several Sun Lakes “greater” community and education projects and community service programs.
The club’s banner was designed by two former Rotarians, Gene Vogt and Lee Widener, and adopted in 1999. It depicts a saguaro cactus, the desert, mountains, and a sunset.
“As members travel and visit other Rotary clubs and Rotary International Friendship Exchanges, the banner can be found in many countries around the world,” club spokeswoman Dr. Honora Norton said.
The club grew to 140 members in 2000-2001 from a start of 15 and now counts over 80 men and women.
In 2000-01, RCSL was recognized by Rotary International as one of the top 50 largest clubs in the world with the 21st Century Challenge Award.
Rotary International celebrated its 100th year in 2004-05 and Sun Lakes Past Club President Gary Whiting was selected as Arizona Rotary District 5510 Centennial Governor overseeing 46 Rotary clubs and 1,648 members in northeastern Arizona.
For more information about RCSL membership, meetings and community service projects see www.sunlakesrotary.com
