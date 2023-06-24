Sun Lakes Rotary awards scholarships to 4 grads

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes presented $2,000 scholarship awards to four members of the Chandler Unified Class of 2023.
Recipients were Ammaar Zindani, Hamilton High grad heading to Arizona State; Ella Choy, Casteel High grad attending Vanderbilt University; Shiv Shukla, Perry High grad on the way to Emory University; and Carol Chen, Hamilton High grad bound for the University of Arizona.
The scholarship winners were determined by a panel of judges that included RCSL members Dr. Craig Gilbert, Leo Schlueter, Gary Kay, Elaine Ralls, Debbie Bailey, Roger Edmonds, Janet McDonald, Becky Kerr, Fred DePrez, and Maureen Alger.
Each application included a 300-word essay, which provided the student’s beliefs and understanding of what “service above self” means; teacher recommendations; and student academic standing data.
The club’s selections were based on each student’s exemplary acts of service and character.
In other news, the club named Victoria Flatley Rotarian of the Month for June.
She is the president-elect of the club for 2023-24 and was hailed for her “passion for volunteerism and friendly and generous reception of members’ guests, visitors or strangers” at club events.
RCSL, chartered in 1986 with Rotary International, is a community leadership organization made up of men and women from local businesses, professional, education, civic, and emerging leaders. Rotary International has over 35,000 member clubs worldwide, with a membership of over 1.2 million individuals, known as Rotarians.
