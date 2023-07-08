Sun Lakes Rotarians reap awards for service

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes recently honored various members for their service to the club and community from July 1, 2022, to present.
Outgoing club President Stephen Phair presented the following awards:
Debbie Bailey. Rotarian of the Year, who served on RCSL Board as membership director. She stepped up to almost anything asked-from membership chair, electronic recycle event lead, backup minute taker, backup happy/sad record keeper, greeter, making Amanda Hope Fleece Blankets, and much more.
Gary Kay. Service Above Self Award. He served on the board as education director and led Teacher of the Month and Educator of the Year awards and interactions with Casteel High School Interact Club, supporting Jon Lyons with ASU Rotaract interactions and STEM projects.
Dick Meyer. John McCain Annual Good Guy/Gal Award for supporting many club projects, including the 2023 golf tournament technology switch to GIVSUM.
John McCain was a member of RCSL before he passed away and served in the Air Force during WWII and was a POW in Germany.
To Rotary members, McCain became known as the “Good Guy” who always had a smile, told a good joke, and provided a positive outlook. As such, the “Good Guy” trophy was born and has been presented each year to a RCSL member who best portrays being a good guy/gal within the club.
*Ed Anderson, In Support of District 5495 Clubs Award for supporting Rotary International District 5495 East Valley Arizona Clubs as assistant governor.
Rotary International Paul Harris Fellowship awards went to Dick Meyer for the second time, Dr. Honora Norton for the third time, Gary Kay for the fourth time, incoming Sun Lakes Rotary President Victoria Flatley for the first time, Peter Meade for the seventh time and Kandi Skrabala for the first time.
The recognition was created in memory of Paul Harris, the founder of Rotary, to show appreciation for contributions to the foundation’s charitable and educational program. A Paul Harris Fellow is an individual who contributes $1,000 or in whose name that amount is contributed.
At the meeting Flatley presented Phair with a Rotary Bell and Past President Pin in recognition of his work on the club’s behalf.
The Sun Lakes Rotary Club counts over 80 members and is part of Rotary International’s global network of clubs with over 1.4 million people who unite and take action to create lasting change - across the globe in over 145 countries.
Information: sunlakesrotary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.