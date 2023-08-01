Sun Lakes couple’s son in “The President’s Own’

Jewish War Veterans Copper State Post 619 congratulates its distinguished active duty member, Kenneth Wolin, on his promotion to Master Gunnery Sergeant of the “The President’s Own” United States Marine Corps Band.
The title is the ninth and highest enlisted grade in the U S Marine Corps.
Kenneth is the son of past JVW Commander Chuck Wolin and his wife Judy of Sun Lakes.
As part of the elite “President’s Own,” Wolin has performed for some of the country’s highest-ranking officials and their guests at state dinners.
He performs with the Marine Band and Marine Chamber Orchestra at the White House, and across the country during the band’s annual concert tour.
Wolin has also started specialty bands within “The President’s Own” that play instruments and music of different countries – such as Ireland, Israel and India – at official White House events honoring their visiting dignitaries.
On March 4, 1801, the Marine Band performed for Thomas Jefferson’s inauguration and has performed for every Presidential inaugural since then.
Jefferson has been referred to as the “godfather” of the Marine Band and is credited with giving it the title “The President’s Own.”
Wolin began his musical training at age 8 and studied at Oberlin Conservatory in Ohio, where he earned undergraduate degree in percussion. He continued his studies at the University of Michigan, where where he earned a master’s degree in the same field in 1991.
Prior to joining “The President’s Own,” Wolin performed with the Rhode Island Philharmonic in Providence, Sarasota Opera in Florida, and served as an extra with the Detroit Symphony, Toledo Symphony in Ohio, Springfield Symphony in Massachusetts, and New Hampshire Symphony in Manchester.
Meanwhile, Jewish War Veterans will resume their monthly Sunday brunch meetings Sept. 10.
Post Commander Bob Brooks and the new board are busy planning off site events and speakers for the coming year. Stay tuned.
JWV boasts members who represent a wide range of religious affiliations and participates in philanthropic activities to help veterans of all faiths.
Information: Elliott Reiss, 480-802-3281 or elliottbarb@q.com. He also can arrange for a member to speak to groups about JWV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.