Students compete in Sun Lakes Rotary speech contest

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes recently held its ninth annual Rotary International Four-Way Test Speech Contest that involve five students from five different Chandler Unified high schools.
Students are challenged to apply the principles of Rotary International’s “Four Way Test” to a current ethical issue they feel passionate about and to adopt a point of view from which they will seek to persuade others.
“It should be something from the speaker’s personal experience or general knowledge,” explained club spokeswoman Dr. Honora Norton.
The test comprises the following questions: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it benefit all concerned?
Sophia Bergm, an Arizona College Preparatory senior, took first place with her look at climate change, while second place was won by Hamilton High senior Joseph Chen, who discussed society’s evolution.
Runners up included Basha High sophomore Disha Sankhla, who discussed communication; Diya Tamakuwala, a Casteel High junior who spoke on life career choices; and Chandler High senior Rayan Elhadri , who spoke on global awareness.
Sophia has been invited to speak at 2023 RI District 5495 Conference in Phoenix.
