Salt River Project has honored two Chandler employees for their contributions to the community.
Denisse Delos Santos and Erika Castro were praised for offering “their time, talents, skills and hearts to make a positive impact and change lives in our community.”
Three SRP employees and a retiring worker garnered top-honors as the 2023 SRP Presidents’ Volunteer Spirit Award recipients “for their exemplary dedication to help people and nonprofit organizations.”
“The notable award recognizes employees and retirees who are leaders in volunteerism and serve as outstanding examples of the power of caring,” said SRP President David Rousseau.
“The PVSA represents SRP’s rich heritage as well as the enduring support of our elected leadership for the volunteer efforts of our employees.”
SRP has a long history of volunteerism, he noted.
That legacy was born when the not-for-profit utility was founded 120 years ago. In honor of the four outstanding volunteers, SRP presented checks for $2,500 to their respective nonprofit partners.
Last year, SRP employees and retirees volunteered more than 35,000 hours to 177 Valley and state nonprofit organizations and donated approximately $64,500 through our Dollars for Doers program.
Santos, and SRP meter engineering employee, works with the Asian Corporate and Entrepreneur Leaders.
She first became involved in the group after its CEO personally reached out to her.
“He had read about her immigration story in the Filipino American Journal and was impressed that she was Grand Canyon University’s top engineering student in the class of 2019, as well as the first Filipina to graduate with honors in engineering,” SRP said.
Santos was invited to help the nonprofit’s mission to advance the Asian American community by providing a network of resources in professional development, cultural awareness, community service and mentoring.
“For the past three years, Denisse has supported ACEL as a member of its leadership conference planning committee, vice chair of ACEL’s Celebration Gala and coordinator of numerous networking events,” the utility said.
She even sang the national anthem at ACEL’s key events in 2021 and 2022.
Santos said she is grateful for the opportunity to support the Asian American and Pacific Islander community through her volunteer work bringing current and aspiring entrepreneurs and leaders together in a space where they feel safe and proud of who they are.
Castro received the Karl F. Abel Award for her worked with the Chandler Cultural Foundation and as a Chandler Center for the Arts volunteer.
A supplier diversity program manager for SRP, she “has been giving back to the community for many years,” the utility said.
“She has taken advantage of the many opportunities available through SRP Volunteers and always happy to go where she is needed,” it continued.
The mother of three is actively involved in supporting the Chandler Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee, Chicanos Por La Causa, Arizona Educational Foundation, ALL In Education, Girl Scouts, the Women’s Business Enterprise Council-West and SRP’s employee network group called ¡Hablamos SRP! among other organizations.
In 2021, she was looking to serve her community on a deeper level and discovered the Chandler Cultural Foundation, which is the fundraising arm of the Chandler Center for the Arts.
Since she has served on its board of directors, where she has focused on cultivating new support for the organization, Castro invites groups to tour the facility, learn more about CCA and find out how they can become patrons.
She also served on the special events committee, helping to provide recommendations on catering, entertainment, fundraising and communication to support key events.
Castro also is a CCA ambassador. In this role, she attended a retreat with other arts institutions from across the country where attendees learned about a new framework to foster more diversity, equity and inclusion within their organizations.
She also served on the City of Chandler’s Arts Selection Committee to help select art projects for funding opportunities.
“In her time at CCA, Erika has made a measurable impact and helped increase the number of patrons providing financial support, as well as students participating in the Connecting Kids Program,” SRP added.
Castro was recognized for “the depth and breadth of her volunteer work in the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.