Showing up on her doorstep, he inspired her book

It all began on Sandra Marshall’s birthday in 2022.
The Ahwatukee artist and author and her children were still grieving the passing of their pet of 13 years, a Chihuahua named Jojo.
Yet when her daughter Lena asked if they could get another dog, Marshall shot back: “We will not be getting another dog unless one shows up on our doorstep with a tiny suitcase.”
Little did she know.
Three days later, March 18, 2022, a loud, deep and single bark outside their front door rattled Marshall.
“Sitting like a stone statue was a giant dog who was scratched up and looking fully sad and defeated. I was scared at first because he was just staring forward and not moving,” she said. “I thought for sure he had to be somebody’s lost dog.”
Try as she might over the next few weeks, she couldn’t locate his owner – or an open space at an animal shelter.
“I knew we weren’t keeping him so we just called him ‘big dog,’” Marshall explained. “I tried calling rescue groups to see if they could help and all of the shelters and rescues were full.
“I was told if we brought him in, there was a good chance he would be put down. There was no way I would let that happen,” she said.
Still Big Dog stayed, even though her family wasn’t ready to transition from a lapdog to a good-sized pitbull mix.
Because he tended to be “rowdy,” Marshall had Big Dog neutered – which greatly improved his deportment and his acceptance in the Marshall household.
“One day my daughter said, ‘He needs a name. I’m going to call him Theodore. He looks like a Theodore,’” Marshall said. “I still wouldn’t call him ‘Theodore’ because I didn’t want to get attached to him.”
“One day, after I knew I loved this dog and would have a hard time rehoming him, I decided to look up what ‘Theodore’ meant,” she continued.
“I said to myself ‘if this name means something special, maybe it’s meant to be.’ When I looked up his name I actually cried. The name ‘Theodore’ means ‘a divine gift from God.’ And I remembered he showed up on my birthday. This is the moment when I knew he was meant to be a part of our family.”
Although Marshall had planned to travel for business after the second of her vegetable/fruit artbooks, “The Razzle Berry Wackadoodle Garden” continued to garner accolades – as had her award-winning “One Hot Night at the Veggie Bar,” published in 2016.
But Theodore changed all that.
“Fast-forward a year and Theodore has been my best buddy,” Marshall said. “My whole family eventually fell in love with him. With his story and how he came to be, I know he is meant to do great things.”
“As a professional artist, I felt like I was meant to help him. I started drawing pictures of Theodore’s adventures, posted them on Facebook and we had such an amazing following.”
From that reaction, Marshall decided to start a series of coloring books titled “Color Them Home,” with Theodore as a central figure.
Marshall will launch her intricately drawn book at 3 p.m. July 22 at the appropriately dog-friendly coffee/wine/beer tap house ‘Hair of the Dog’ in Gilbert.
A share of the proceeds from sales will benefit One Love Arizona, a nonprofit foster-based rescue founded in 2014.
Dana Klose, the nonprofit’s CEO/executive director said everyone is invited to attend the book launch and coloring party.
Marshall is enthusiastic about the effects “Color Them Home” can have on many levels.
“People loved his story and every day looked forward to his adventures. I would color the pages and so many people asked for them so I started thinking about it, and that’s how this whole movement came to be,” said Marshall, whose FB account, SandraMarshallArt, has 62,000 followers.
“This ‘movement,’ as I call it, is a way for people to become aware of the crisis going on in our animal shelters and rescues. I had truly no idea! Last time I checked there were over 800 dogs in Maricopa County shelters alone,” she said.
“This coloring book of Theodore’s adventures will be a way to help dogs and cats in shelters and rescues. ‘Color Them Home’ coloring books will raise funds, create awareness and help build a community of people who want to help make the lives better for animals looking for their forever homes.”
“And it’s not just a coloring book; it’s a way to bring the community together for a beautiful cause through art and creating together. We’re teaming up locally and supporting restaurants and businesses with coloring parties, and doing virtual coloring parties for my Facebook followers across the world.”
“Could you imagine if we could find homes for lots of dogs and be able to get supplies from proceeds from this adult coloring book?” she wondered.
“With ‘Coloring Them Home’ we’re helping dog and cat rescues and shelters. We’re building community and helping local businesses by supporting them. It’s a win for everyone.”
She said she plans to host events “all around the Valley” to introduce the book while raising funds to help animals. Already in the works is an August ‘Color-In’ gathering at Cupz N Crepes in Ahwatukee.
Marshall has been an artist since early childhood in New York, and credits her parents, Elaine and Richard Davis, for encouraging her.
An Ahwatukee resident since 1990, she owned and operated Be An Artist, a brick and mortar art studio on Chandler Blvd. from 2014-19, leaving that business to focus on hosting large painting events with her two Mini Mobile Art Studios.
She expanded her online teaching when the pandemic struck and grew her website with Zoom classes. It was not unusual to have hundreds of people join her online.
“A lot of people followed my Facebook page because of my food art,” she said.
“I’m the author of two books and I was starting my journey across the country doing presentations in schools using my children’s food art book to promote healthy eating and a secret way through the eyes of an artist. This was my big plan before Theodore showed up.”
Now her art and travels are Theodore-centric.
“Color Me Home” is printed on 9 x 12 acid-free artist paper appropriate for markers or colored pencils. Spiral bound at the top, it has 22 pages of exquisitely-rendered Sandra Marshall artworks.
The books are priced at $19.99 plus tax and are available by contacting Marshall through Instagram or Facebook messaging, or attending one of her coloring events.
She is seeking sponsorship so that she might take the books and coloring-together programs into schools and retirement homes.
“I’ve already been visiting elementary schools with my fruit and veggie food art book, but now I have the opportunity to expand to all grade levels with this coloring book. My goal is to find sponsors who can provide books for each classroom,” she explained.
“I will personally visit each school and engage with the kids during presentations, just as I do with my food art books. We aim to include various grade levels because it benefits individuals of all ages. Additionally, it would be wonderful to introduce the coloring book to nursing homes, as it promotes mental well-being. It’s something for all ages to enjoy and for a good cause.”
Information: SandraMarshallArt.com and OneLoveAZ.org
