Rotary Club meetings are full of inspiration

Have you wondered what Rotary Club of Sun Lakes does at its weekly meetings?
The Rotarians and guests enjoy a morning breakfast or early supper at Sun Lakes’ Cottonwood Saguaro Room, then its business meeting with Pledge of Allegiance.
A member shares an invocation and guests and new members are introduced. Often a member shares his or her life and work history.
A Rotarian or Rotarians of the Month are honored and committee chairs talk about past and upcoming fundraisers, community service and/or educational youth projects and events.
A member introduces the meeting’s speaker or program with an enlightening talk about their business, passion and/or work and life experiences, followed by a question-and-answer exchange.
The club’s sergeant-of-arms leads meeting’s raffles and members and guests share personal moments and announcements.
The meeting ends with the Rotary International’s 4-Way Test recitation.
The Four-Way Test addresses the things Rotarians think, say, or do. It is a test used by Rotarians world-wide as a moral code for personal and business relationships.
A recent speaker, introduced by Rotarian Kristine Schultz, was Sun Lakes’ own David “Champ” Champion of Champion Automotive Consulting.
Champ discussed the world of automotive testing. He had been a senior director of auto testing for 38 years for Consumer Reports and discussed the 50 different tests and evaluations CR does with thousands and thousands of different autos.
He has been instrumental in initiating innovations to the safety and ease of use of many vehicles, as well as auto testing programs.
He provided details about the CR test track in Colchester, Connecticut. Champ is an example of the variety of RCSL outstanding speakers – innovators, legislators, ranking military officials, artists, educators, and well-seasoned business executives, owners, and professionals that come to RCSL meetings.
The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes was chartered April 22, 1986, and is a leadership organization of men and women from local businesses, professional, education, civic and emergingleaders.
The Club meets weekly at 6:30 a.m. the first, third and fifth Tuesdays of the month and at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays.
People are welcome to join in and share the club’s passion for community service and friendship. The club offers individual and corporate memberships.
Information: sunlakesrotary.com.
Dr. Honora A. Norton of Gilbert is public image director for the Sun Lakes Rotary Club.
