Nonprofit recycles tech for teaching

For 25 years, Arizona Students Recycling Used Technology emphasizes a future of technical education and sustainable living.
Earlier this month, AZStRUT held a “Ribbon Cutting and School’s Out Celebration” to commemorate a quarter-century as the Valley’s “best-kept secret.”
Executive Director Tom Mehlert welcomed staff, volunteers, and current and former students to the nonprofit’s warehouse at 1720 West Broadway in Mesa.
Mehlert ensures the nonprofit puts the newest and latest discarded technology in the hands of students, not the landfill.
“We use used technology to create technical education experiences,” Melhert said.
In 1997, tech companies Intel and Motorola wanted to donate their used equipment to Arizona schools and nonprofits and started partnering with schools to so some of their computer repair programs could assist in the refurbishing efforts.
And in 1998, that led to AZStRUT as it became a registered nonprofit with Arizona and, two years later, earned that status with the IRS.
Since then, AZStRUT has partnered with over 20 schools through “Techie Labs” that provide them with computers and facilitate hands-on learning for their STEM curriculum.
“They have a computer that they can dig into hands on, put it back together, and if something screws up, it’s not a big loss,” Mehlert said.
By 2017, AZStRUT donated more than 56,000 computers to public and nonprofit charter schools supporting STEM programs with hardware such as desktops and laptops.
From 2020 to 2021, the nonprofit donated over 7,000 laptops to low-income children throughout Arizona.
Along with refurbishing a computer to take home and bridge the gap in “digital equity,” students in the program can also earn an A+ Certification Scholarship.
A+ is an entry-level computer certification for service technicians that signifies competency of entry-level professionals in installing, maintaining, customizing and operating personal computers.
The program also offers Techie Camps that introduce groups of 10-15 students to the world inside a computer and that in turn gives them confidence to explore careers in technology.
Mehlert moved to Arizona in 1980 at the invitation of his aunt and uncle when economic struggles in his hometown of Mt. Auburn, Iowa, made him consider a new career involving copy machine repairs.
From the start, the nonprofit has had to overcome some challenges – like getting a two-week notice to move from its old location near Metrocenter shopping mall in Phoenix to its current headquarters on Broadway Road in Mesa.
But it has thrived despite challenges, starting every week with its part-time and volunteer staff sorting through seven to eight tons of used electronics to determine what can get refurbished and what gets recycled.
Staff provides a complimentary wipe of all data on hard drives 80 gigabytes or larger while destroying older, smaller hard drives by drilling a hole in them
Unusable or end-of-life equipment gets recycled on a price-per-pound basis by an R2-certified recycler, providing 80% of the nonprofit’s revenue.
“We recycled last year over 70 tons of printers at no cost just to keep them out of Arizona landfills,” Mehlert said.
He noted that the R2 (Responsible Recycling) certified recycling standard is set by Sustainable Electronics Recycling International, which is dedicated to the responsible reuse, repair, and recycling of electronic products.
Now, the nonprofit has grown with four full-time and seven part-time employees, and a plethora of volunteers to sort through the tons of electronics they receive every week.
AZStRut makes jobs in technology accessible to everyone.
For example, Bruce Thornhill spent nearly 12 years with the Arizona State University Police Department, where much of his work focused around its technology.
“I never actually had any certification kind of thing going on, I just did the work,” Thornhill said.
From 1982 to 1994, Thornhill worked on both computer investigations and also helped computerize part of the department’s operations.
He retired from law enforcement and worked as a consultant performing office integration but still didn’t have his certification to work in technology.
When Thornhil decided to finally pursue an associates degree in cybersecurity, he enrolled in classes at South Mountain Community College and adjunct professor Thalya Nero introduced the 66-year-old to AZStRUT in November 2022.
Since December 2022, Thornhill has worked part-time two days a week for the nonprofit.
He a larger facility would help the its ability to serve a greater portion of the community.
“That’s what I would like,” Thornhill said. “If somebody came along with a grant for even more equipment, more facilities to store space because it’s kind of cramped.”
With the technological divide exposed by the pandemic, AZStRUT has helped to close that gap and Thornhill said more students realize a career in technology is possible.
“I see the potential a lot of the students that work here can do this stuff easily–way easier than I could ever do it,” Thornhill said.
To learn more about AZStTRUT: azstrut.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.