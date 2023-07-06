Gabriel’s Angels seeks volunteers to comfort kids

When the term “pet therapy” comes up, most people think of animals visiting hospitals, assisted living centers, and maybe even dentists’ offices to make people feel better, but schools and shelters don’t generally come to mind.
Gabriel’s Angels, however, is dedicated to providing a different type of pet therapy: It sends registered teams comprising a person and their pet—almost always a dog—to provide free animal-assisted activities to at-risk kids.
The nonprofit works to improve social and emotional development, using the natural bond children have with animals.
“We know that the unconditional love of a dog can heal a child, and that’s really the basis of everything we do,” said Melissa Steimer, CEO of Gabriel’s Angels, which was named after a dog that spurred the creation of the nonprofit.
Founded more than two decades ago in Ahwatukee Foothills to help kids experiencing trauma and neglect, Gabriel’s Angels now serves about 75 schools and facilities throughout the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas.
Another 20 locations, including nine in the East Valley, are on a waiting list, so the group is putting out a call for more volunteers to meet the need.
“We know coming out of COVID … there is a mental health pandemic among youth,” Steimer said. Arizona has “youth suicide, gun violence—all of the things that are obstacles for kids to learn and become healthy adults.”
Gabriel’s Angels has grown over the years and at one point in 2019 had about 185 teams, Steimer said. But it lost about two-thirds of them during COVID and now is only up to about 105.
Even if they rebuild to the earlier numbers, Steimer said, it wouldn’t be enough because the demand is greater today than it was pre-pandemic.
And volunteers can’t just drop in now and then when it’s convenient. Even though the visits are only for 60 or 90 minutes, volunteers must make a weekly or bimonthly visit for a span of time.
“That is the hardest thing for us is we need committed volunteers who can stay with a child for at least 12 weeks,” Steimer explained.
Amy Vericker, director of communications for Child Crisis Arizona, the first facility Gabriel’s Angels ever served, said interacting with pets is important in not only comforting kids but breaking the cycle of generational abuse.
“’Love,’ ‘attention’ and ‘comfort’ are not words these kids are familiar with,” she noted.
Working with pets gives them “the tools to know what safe, loving households and relationships look like and sound like,” Vericker added.
Gabriel’s Angels has opportunities for people to work with kids of various ages and in different settings, from reading to them one-on-one to working in groups and doing activities. The group gives volunteers ongoing training, materials and support.
The group aims to teach kids seven core behaviors: Attachment, self-regulation, affiliation, respect, tolerance, empathy and confidence.
“Once those core behaviors and social/emotional development are there,” Steimer added, “that’s the bridge to learning.”
Volunteers say they immediately see the benefit they bring to children.
Ray Ritchotte of Chandler and his English Springer Spaniel show dog, Blake (named after Blake Shelton), work with autistic kids at Chandler schools.
Some kids can be out of control while others might sit in a corner and not interact at all, Ritchotte said. But when he and Blake arrive, he said, “It just change[s] the kids.”
Students hug Blake and calm down so they’re either no longer aggressive or come out of their shells, he noted. Ritchotte shows them how to brush and care for an animal and explains that they have feelings, too.
“To know I made a difference in that child for the day,” Ritchotte said, “it gives you a good feeling to see the smiles on these kids instead of the frowns.”
Virtual information sessions about opportunities to assist Gabriel’s Angels are available on the last Tuesday of each month.
People without pets can volunteer as a “Helping Hand,” and all humans must get a fingerprint clearance card. Pets must be registered through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs or Pet Partners.
“There’s a test that [dogs] have to pass and you have to make sure they’re up with their shots and they have to be properly groomed,” said volunteer Kristine Kassel of Ahwatukee, who was a Gabriel’s Angels board member from 2006-14.
She added that dogs have to learn to sit and stay and not react to other dogs or food.
Also, they should not be prone to nipping, jumping or other high-energy behaviors, she said, and Steimer mentioned dogs need to be patient with kids petting and even pulling on them.
Kassel and her labradoodle, Teddy, go to Carlson Elementary School in Chandler every other Tuesday, and she calls the visits “Teddy Tuesdays.”
The biggest challenge she sees nowadays, she said, is that the students have a lot of stress and anxiety, and pets help calm them down.
“It’s a heartening feeling,” to work with kids, Kassel said.
“I feel like Teddy did something today; we did something today. We reached a milestone here with making this child feel a certain way today.” She added, “You can see how content and happy they are.”
And helping kids benefits volunteers, too.
“Life is so much better when you’re doing something for someone else,” Ritchotte said. “I recommend anybody who wants to do something for people, for kids, [to] go and learn how to do therapy work with your dog. Have the dog certified. It’s the greatest thing in the world to do.”
For more information about volunteering with Gabriel’s Angels, visit gabrielsangels.org or call 602-266-0875.
