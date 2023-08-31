Equine therapy the topic of Jewish War vets meet

After their normal summer recess, members of Jewish War Veterans Copper State Post 619 will resume their monthly gatherings at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10.
Rancho Milagro founder and Executive Director Vanessa Kohnen will speak about equine therapy at the breakfast meeting at the Poolside building at Oakwood Country Club, 24218 S. Oakwood Blvd., Sun Lakes.
The nonprofit was founded by Milagro and her husband Robert in 2014 for people who have experienced trauma.
Equine therapy is used to help treat people in need, including veterans with PTSD, anxiety, and depression.
“Rancho Milagro started from my own personal childhood trauma,” Vanessa said. “As a child of abuse, I found my only refuge was with my animals.
“By giving me a purpose, horses saved my life, for which I am thankful and am now ready to help others start a journey to their own personal recovery,” she added.
The animals at Rancho Milagro can understand and relay the emotions for individual patients.
“Can you imagine a 1,000-pound animal mimicking what you’re experiencing?” she said. “We always say we want somebody else to understand what we’re going through. Well, guess what: the horses do, and we are able to watch these beautiful animals mirror the same emotions. This is why equine therapy works so well.”
Research shows that equine assisted therapy is effective for treating survivors experiencing depression, anxiety, and/or trauma-related symptoms, as well as ADHD, autism, dissociative disorders, and other mental health diagnoses.
In one study, survivors showed increased confidence, self-esteem, assertiveness, emotional regulation, and resourcefulness because of this form of therapy. In some cases, just a few sessions of equine therapy can produce improvement.
Supporters of Rancho Milagro’s program include ASU Pat Tillman Veterans Center, 14th Hour Foundation, Travis Manion Foundation, and Southwest Veterans Chamber of Commerce.
JWV Post 619 boasts members who represent a wide range of religious affiliations and participates in philanthropic activities to help veterans of all faiths.
Information: Elliott Reiss: ElliottBarb@q.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.