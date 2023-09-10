‘Davos in the Desert’ Gala features N. Korean defector

David Wanetick is concerned about a globalists’ power grab.
In response, he founded Davos in the Desert, an anti-globalist movement based in Chandler in March.
“We are very concerned about efforts on the part of organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) that try to overreach and control our lives,” Wanetick said.
“Organizations like the WHO, United Nations and European Union are not elected officials. They don’t represent us and are not accountable to the populace. There is no appeals process in supranational bodies such as the WHO.”
Wanetick said the public should be weary of the “increasingly threatening rhetoric” that comes from globalist organizations.
Quoting a video of Yuval Noah Harari, Wanetick noted that The World Economic Forum vows to surveille humans (or as Harari derisively refers to as hackable animals) to see “what is going on inside of our bodies — not only what we do, but to be able to read our vital signs and things like that.”
For its part, he explained, the WHO can call anything a health emergency, including racism, inequality, “so-called climate change.”
Once such a declaration is made, the WHO can cause its signatory countries to implement quarantines, mandatory vaccines, vaccination passports and to control our movements and interactions with others.”
“A lot of these perceived concerns they have are hoaxes,” he said. “Climate change is a hoax. Noble Laureates are coming out saying exactly that.
“Climate change is a hoax used to reduce the global population. There are always fraudsters like Jim Jones and David Koresh, who said the world is coming to an end and the only way to avoid it is if people do exactly what they say.”
Global warming activists say the world is going to end and the only way to avoid that is to stop eating meat, drive electric cars, ceasing the use of gas stoves and replacing home appliances with inferior and more expensive alternatives.
“Man-made climate change is just a bunch of nonsense. It doesn’t make sense to restrict our activities. Michael Moore, the renowned progressive filmmaker, has ridiculed climate change in a documentary. We don’t want international bodies telling us how to live our lives to such a minute level, especially based on a hoax.”
Another concern Wanetick has about the World Health Organization is its backing. He said 85% of its funding comes from wealthy individuals, private companies and foundations. Money influences the World Health Organization’s decisions and policies, Wanetick added.
“Privately directed research projects are dangerous. A bad actor like George Soros could come up with a thesis that all red-headed people cause epidemics. He could fund an expensive research project at the WHO. In return for the sponsorship, Soros could require that researchers of his choice be used as well as his preferred methodology.”
“What are the chances that WHO officials from Paraguay or Pakistan would risk their unbelievably lush jobs (and their children’s schooling) in Switzerland to take issue with a wealthy benefactor?
“Essentially zero. Thus, a wealthy person, foundation or company could use the WHO as a tool through which it could cause the quarantining or drugging of segments of society that it doesn’t like.”
Davos in the Desert provides forums for the world’s elite business leaders, thought leaders and government officials to meet, collaborate and build the future, according to its website.
The organization is hosting its gala Oct. 16, called “Warning to America from Pyongyang North Korea,” with featured speaker Yeonmi Park. He called her one of “the most articulate North Korean defectors.”
Park suffered from endemic starvation, and saw corpse-strewn streets. Her father was banished to a camp. She and her mother escaped to China, where they were tormented by human traffickers.
She has since graduated from Columbia University and authored two best-selling books.
“The gala will be well attended by many of Arizona’s professional people, business owners, entrepreneurs, senior executives and money managers,” he said.
“Yeonmi Park’s most recent book shows the United States is beginning to parallel North Korea in some respects. Unfortunately, in the United States, there is greatly reduced tolerance for dissention. Freedom of expression is being squashed.”
Davos in the Desert: “Warning to America from Pyongyang,
North Korea” with Yeonmi Park
When: 6 p.m. Monday Oct. 16
Where: Location to be disclosed to attendees
Cost: $245 for nonmembers; $195 for members
Info: davosinthedesert.us
