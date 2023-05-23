DAR chapter honors federal appeals court jurist

The Gila Butte Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution welcomed to a recent meeting the Judge Mary M. Schroeder, senior judge for the United States Court of Appeals Ninth Circuit.
Chapter Historian Judy Putnam presented the DAR American History Award to her at the Palo Verde Country Club in Sun Lakes. Over 3,000 women have been recognized with this award since 2004.
The award recognizes the role and influence of women, past and present, in their communities.
“It is a national award to recognize women who are or who have been intellectual, educational, social, religious, political, scientific or cultural innovators,” a chapter spokeswoman said.
Schroeder was recognized for breaking gender barriers in Phoenix law practices in 1969.
Her accomplishments include trial attorney U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.; law clerk to Justice Jesse Udall of the Arizona Supreme Court; first woman to achieve law firm partnership in the Rocky Mountain West; first Arizona woman to argue and win a case before the U.S. Supreme Court; and adjunct faculty member of Arizona State University and Duke University.
Schroeder was born in Boulder, Colorado, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Swarthmore College and her law degree from the University of Chicago Law School. She lives in Scottsdale and has two children.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, charitable organization, founded in 1890 and incorporated by an act of the United States Congress in 1896.
Membership in the society is open to any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution. The DAR functions as a volunteer service organization and is dedicated to patriotism, education and historic preservation.
While DAR supports a strong national defense, it is not a political organization, nor does it lobby. Its membership includes women from Republican, Democratic and independent political parties; women from all races and ethnic backgrounds; and women from ages 18-100+.
The society does not subscribe to any particular religion nor does it discriminate against any members who are of various religious beliefs.
Information: contact Pennie Bonnett at pbonnett@cox.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.