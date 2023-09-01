CUSD working to improve students’ math learning

Chandler Unified School District prides itself on “providing outstanding educational programs at all grade levels.”
For many years, schools across America have sought to significantly improve the learning of mathematics to better prepare students for what is needed to succeed today and to meet the challenges of the future.
The pandemic exacerbated the lack of achievement in mathematics, so the district is implementing a major effort to provide students at all grade levels the opportunity to not only succeed in math classes but to gain needed skills to deal with future problems.
This effort is being led by Dr. Jessica Edgar, executive director of PK-12 Curriculum and Instruction.
Eric Rygiel, secondary instructional math coach for grades 7-12, said he and three other coaches help implement the Math Classroom, an initiative created by the state Department of Education.
Coaches, Education Department mathematics specialist and education leaders from around the Valley have collaborated to share the latest research on math education and to share experiences with curricular revisions.
This is an attempt to create a modern math classroom that includes the top 10 mathematical practices.
The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics has provided two sets of standards that guide math teachers.
One set is ”8 Effective Teaching Practices for Mathematics” and the other is “8 Standards for Mathematical Practices.”
A program that has proven of great benefit to those teachers is the Arizona Math Partnership hosted by Chandler Gilbert Community College. College faculty have trained and worked with more than 40 CUSD teachers to upgrade instructional practices.
Teachers are asked to think about “What is the story of math?” and “Who’s doing the thinking in the classroom?”
Rygiel has developed a three-year math plan to ensure that high-yield instructional strategies are being implemented across all district math classrooms. Support is offered for all students.
To date, more than 450 classroom observations have been held so that teachers get input on ways to maximize the learning experienced by their students.
