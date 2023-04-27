For the first time since the pandemic, the City of Chandler and nonprofit For Our City-Chandler honored in person the contributions of time and dedication made each day by committed volunteers.
Eight individuals and one Chandler company were honored for their service.
Innovation Award:
Felisa Gilley, AZCEND
Preferring to work behind the scenes at two AZCEND programs, Felisa is a quiet yet highly talented, detail-oriented volunteer with an eye for organization and efficiency. Felisa’s an instrumental member of the Volunteer team, particularly as AZCEND rolled out a new volunteer database called Volgistics.
She jumped right in to learn the software program, which in turn, led her to sharing her knowledge and acquired skill set with the rest of the team. She not only supported the team’s learning process, Felisa further brainstormed additional ways to improve our data collection system and data entry processes. Her support and assistance twice a week (up to 16 hours) has been invaluable to AZCEND’s team.
Longevity Award: Roger Hyles
Chandler Police Department - Volunteer in Policing
Roger became a Volunteer in Policing (VIP) on Sept. 12, 2001. For 21 years he has supported various teams and officers within the Chandler Police Department. Over the years, he has consistently responded to the call for assistance and worked the DUI task force.
These assignments are long and can last into the early morning hours. He has assisted the CPD Audio Visual team and captured footage using his drone. These videos have contributed to the production of marketing videos, social media posts, and have documented the funeral processions of fallen officers. Throughout the years, Roger has maintained his full-time employment, which often takes him out of town, as well as his volunteer duties as a motorist assist.
Mayor’s Choice Award: Melissa Sutton
Organizations: Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona, National Drowning Prevention Alliance, PTO for Aprende Middle School, Child Fatality Review Team, and others.
Melissa has volunteered for over a decade with the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona and almost as long with the National Drowning Prevention Alliance. She served as president for both.
She has put in countless hours at water safety events throughout the Valley and has worked closely with Chandler Aquatics on their own drowning prevention events.
She spearheaded a research project that took her to Australia for a month, as they have had great success with water safety measures, to see what could be brought to the U.S. to help save lives.
Melissa has helped the World Health Organization to create a global action plan and also volunteers her time with school PTOs, Team in Training (Lymphoma and Leukemia Society), and other organizations.
Makes It Happen Award: Cindy Ratliff
Organizations: Arizona College Prep Middle School, Paz de Cristo, Feed My Starving Children, Hackett House, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Treasures 4 Teachers, Special Olympics, Operation Gratitude, Children’s Cancer Network, Childsplay Theater.
As demonstrated by the incredible array of organizations that she donates her time, Cindy’s activity benefits innumerable people.
For the past two years, she has spearheaded Arizona College Prep Middle School’s Dig Pink event. As a result of Cindy’s activity and leadership, ACP Middle School has raised more than $9,400 for the Sideout Foundation in the past two years.
Cindy and her family volunteer on a regular basis at many different organizations. The diverse organizations that Cindy volunteers also is demonstrative of her impact both locally and globally.
Multitasking Maestro Award:
Dr. Sakina Raza
Organizations: American Muslim Women’s Association of Arizona, ICNA Relief Arizona, Islamic Center of Northeast Valley, 100 Angels, YMCA Scottsdale, IRC Welcome Center for Asylum Seekers
Dr. Raza is a retired pediatrician and has a compassionate heart to help others whenever and wherever she can.
As a survivor of a brain tumor and breast cancer, not even undergoing chemotherapy could stop her from her numerous volunteer work that includes being a case manager and board member of AMWA-AZ, packing and distributing food at the ICNA Relief food pantry during the pandemic, sorting clothes for Afghan evacuee refugees, organizing and serving food at the IRC Welcome Center for asylum seekers, going on a mission to El Salvador with 100 Angels to bring needed food and medical supplies, and leading a group of women hikers to explore AZ trails.
She knows that commuting is a huge problem for newly arrived refugee families, so she facilitated a refurbished bike drive for refugee kids and helped in backpack drives for children.
Strong Arms Award: Mike Amato
Neighbors Who Care (NWC)
For Mike Amato, becoming a volunteer with Neighbors Who Care is about fulfilling his calling to help seniors. Mike started volunteering with the organization in June 2021 after recently retiring and moving with his wife Debbie (who is also a wonderful NWC volunteer) to Sun Lakes.
He ramped up quickly and has since logged more than 30 hours of service and driven well over 3,200 miles while serving clients. Mike provides such services as dinner delivery, minor repairs, respite care and shopping errands.
His greatest contribution continues to be his service as a transportation driver where he’s taken various clients to medical appointments in excess of 130 times. Mike also supports NWC with his financial resources as a regular donor.
Sunbeam Award: Okechukwu (Oke) Ogba, Frye Elementary PTO
This is the first year that Frye Elementary School has had a PTO in a long time. Oke Ogba is a parent who stepped up to take on the role of PTO Secretary.
Oke has given hours of his time creating social media posts, marketing the PTO, and coming up with ideas to improve the school. He also has helped create lasting relationships with businesses in the community. Frye Elementary has been in need of a PTO for years, and its students and staff are finally benefitting from what the PTO offers.
Working Together Award: Edwards Vacuum, For Our City - Chandler
Edwards Vacuum became engaged with For Our City-Chandler in summer of 2022, looking for ways to be involved in the community. They quickly connected with the community and jumped right into supporting the annual Operation Back to School event.
Not only did Edwards come in with a $10,000 sponsorship of Operation Back to School which helped underwrite many of the costs associated and ensure the committee had enough backpacks and supplies to meet the need in the community, they also showed up for planning meetings and on the day of the event, where they handed out burritos to volunteers.
Edwards sent a team out to participate in For Our City Day, doing work on home improvement projects and landscaping for community members. The support in terms of time, talent, and financial contributions received from Edwards has made a significant impact in the last year, and their willingness to work together to get support to Chandler families is inspiring and very appreciated.
Youth Award: Daniel Johnson
Organizations: Life Link Church, Perry High School- Sparrow Club, LEO Club, Student Council Boy Scouts of America Careers through Culinary Arts Program, American Heart Association.
Daniel Johnson is active on his high school campus participating in many clubs. He currently serves the Perry High School Student Body as the Treasurer for the school.
Daniel is active in several on campus clubs that have a volunteer aspect to them: Careers through Culinary Arts Program, Sparrow Club, Student Government, Leo (Leadership, Experience, Opportunity) Club and the Pumas Mental Health Awareness Club.
Daniel is active with Life Link Church, with Boy Scouts of America and through volunteerism at large and specifically with the American Heart Association. He was one of 10 teens selected to help with the inaugural Teen of Impact Campaign for the American Heart Association in the Phoenix market.
Daniel has actively volunteered for about 300 hours in the past four years.
In addition to the volunteers honored above, five individuals were recognized for volunteering 1,000 hours during the past year.
They are: Rhea Dias, Mindy Jones, Ross Lemire, Karen Thompson and Joseph Yang.
Visit chandleraz.gov/volunteer to learn more about the various programs and services to make an impact in the Chandler community.
To learn more about the awards program: chandleraz.gov/VolunteerAwards.
