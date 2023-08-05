Chandler siblings both score JROTC scholarships

Older sister Lillian Sackett was celebrating with sibling Kate when the phone rang again – minutes after a call informed Kate she had won a $1,000 scholarship.
“The probability that both of us could get it … I guess it could happen,” Lillian said. “I was just excited for her.
“Then I got the phone call, and I was like freaking out. The person on the other end was a little confused.”
Both Lillian and Kate, who attend Basha High School, were awarded scholarships.
Four others from their Junior Reserves Officer Training Corps (JROTC) class at Basha also earned scholarships.
“I was shocked,” said Col. Clifford B. Stansell, who leads the JROTC program at Basha. “We’ve had cadets receive awards in previous years, usually one in a year. I would have been happy to get two, but six was a bit of a surprise.”
The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest, the Salt River Project and Phoenix Military and Veterans Commission Foundation awarded 12 scholarships to 12 JROTC cadets across the Valley. Half of them went to Basha students.
Joining the Sackett sisters from Basha are Lorilynn Kehaulani Nixon, Kristina Lynn Mountz, Ryann Terrell and Taylani Tran. Each cadet gets a $1,000 scholarship.
The school also benefits, with the program receiving $1,000 for each cadet who was honored. Basha will get $6,000.
“The $6,000 scholarship donated to our JROTC program will go toward providing unique opportunities for cadets to experience leadership and aerospace opportunities outside of the classroom,” Stansell said.
“This includes field trips and equipment to expand their horizons in both the military and civilian aerospace worlds.”
The other six cadets honored are Corey Brewer of Tolleson Union; Ramiro Felix from Avondale Westview; Jake Johnson from Mesa Skyline; Michael Shin from Hamilton; Ryan Tran from Tolleson Union; and Jayden Anthony Wingarten from Queen Creek.
They were honored as part of the Better Business Bureau’s Ethical Cadet Scholarship Program.
Each cadet had to submit an essay and the winners were chosen because of their leadership, character, commitment to service, and actions that go beyond the call of duty.
“I was really interested in middle school in space, and aerospace, and all the features of the curriculum this program has,” Lillian, a senior, said on her reason for joining JROTC. “I immediately fell in love with it.”
“I joined because she was in it,” said Kate, who is a sophomore. “I had two years of her just talking about … ‘Oh my God, you have to join ROTC. It’s so fun. It’s great.’ I really enjoyed the class, so I came back for a second year.”
The sisters say they have a lot in common, but they also have their differences. Lillian is happy working on a computer. Kate prefers doing more hands-on projects and creating something.
One thing they do enjoy doing together is singing. Both are members of the school choir. Lillian was once asked to perform the National Anthem at an event. The siblings later performed as a duet.
Now they make regular appearances together.
“That’s just another really cool opportunity that we’ve gotten to embrace,” Lillian said.
Lillian says she will probably not join the military after graduating from Basha in the spring. She plans to go to college in Arizona but has not made up her mind where yet.
Kate says she has not ruled out a path that might include military service. But it’s still early and, just like most sophomores across America, she has time to figure out what she wants.
“I have no idea what I’m going to do,” Kate said.
