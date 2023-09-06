In his early years growing up in the East Valley, Larry Schweikart was a long-haired drummer in rock-n-roll bands, one of which later opened for Steppenwolf.
Today the 72-year-old, white-haired, bespeckled Schweikart is a renowned history professor and author who has penned dozens of books, including a New York Times No. 1 bestseller.
“So right after high school I went to Arizona State and got a degree in poli sci,” said the Chandler resident. “The whole time I was racing cars and playing rock 'n roll music and paid no attention to my grades. I barely got a degree.
“Immediately after I graduated that weekend – I graduated on Friday and that Sunday I was on a van to play rock-n-roll in Peoria, Illinois.”
Schweikart drummed for various bands, driving from one gig to the next, and while he was with the band Rampage, opened for groups, including the James Gang, Savoy Brown and Mother’s Finest.
He’s met a “very drunk” guitarist Pete Townshend of the legendary band The Who at the Troubadour Club in LA and he’s hung out with Southern rock pioneer Gregg Allman.
But in reality life on the road wasn’t at all glamorous.
“It was one hard lifestyle,” Schweikart said. He recalled playing at a club on a Sunday night near Arizona State University, finishing by 2 a.m. and then driving to Louisiana to open on a Tuesday night.
And after the band paid its expenses – gas, food and lodging – Schweikart said he got a $5 weekly salary, enough to buy a daily cup of coffee and doughnut for five days. The band ate red beans and rice six nights a week and on Saturday, chicken was added to the menu, he said.
“I weighed 129 pounds and wore a size 29 pants,” he said.
Although he was living the life of a rock-n-roller, Schweikart said he didn’t drink, do drugs and always wore ear plugs when drumming, which he credited for saving his hearing.
He said that as a Christian, he didn’t think it was right or made sense to indulge in alcohol and drugs.
“There is no more fun to be had than to be the only straight person in the midst of a bunch of people doing LSD,” he said.
“Somewhere around 1976, the end of 1976, I got tired of the road, which was very hard and some members of the band had left and rather than try to reform I came back to Arizona,” he said.
“When I got to ASU, my plan wasn’t to become a professor,” Schweikart said. “It was to be a teacher during the day and play rock-n-roll in the clubs at night.”
But he said he lost interest when he taught 7th-grade reading at a public school in Eloy.
He’d start teaching at 8 a.m., drive home for night classes at ASU, go play a gig until 2 a.m., go home and be back at school by 8, which wore on him, he said.
When he received his master’s in 1980, he quit playing the drums, which he has no regrets doing so.
Besides, he also knew that he could never become a star drummer as he couldn’t read music.
Grounded in the East Valley
Schweikart headed for the family home near Colorado and Erie streets, two blocks from his former alma mater Chandler High School. Schweikart and his mother, Eunice, ended up in Chandler after his father, Earl, died.
His father was the ranch manager of Daugherty Ranch in unincorporated Higley and the family lived in a house across the street from Joe’s Farm Grill.
“My dad died in 1960 and we were basically thrown out of the manager’s house since he was no longer the manager,” Schweikart said, adding that his dad had already by then purchased the home in Chandler.
The house no longer exists and Higley was later annexed mostly into Gilbert.
A scholarly turn
Schweikart intended to get a certificate at ASU to teach junior high and high schools and continue playing the drums.
Instead, taking a required American history class for that teaching certificate “literally changed my life,” Schweikart said.
“I loved what the professor said,” Schweikart said, recalling he asked the educator, “‘What do I have to do to get a job like yours?’”
The professor told him he needed to earn a master’s and a doctorate and “he got me in the master’s program in ASU,” Schweikart said.
“During the time I believe what he said was ‘publish or perish. If you want to earn a living as a university professor you have to publish.’”
Schweikart took that advice to heart even though “I’ve not written anything in my life, not so much as a diary.”
His first paper ended up being published and won first place for best paper in the country in the Phi Alpha Theta Southwest Regional, according to Schweikart. The paper was about Robert Peary’s discovery of the North Pole.
The following year, he took second place in the contest with a paper about President Abraham Lincoln and the Mormons and how he dealt with them during the Civil War.
The same student had never won in consecutive years let alone one from the same school.
Schwiekart was sent to Honolulu, Hawaii, to present his paper on Peary before the American Historical Association.
While at ASU, the department chair asked Schweikart if he would be interested in a project – the Arizona Bankers Association wanted a pamphlet on the history of banking in the state.
Schweikart agreed to take the job at minimum wage.
After researching the subject, Schweikart said it took him one night to write the first chapter – 30 pages that covered the first 20 years of banking in Arizona.
The book was released in 1982 to “decent reviews,” he said.
“Most amazing thing about that is I never had a banking, finance or economics course in my entire life,” he said. “But I was able to immerse myself in banking documents.”
In 1980, Schweikart earned his masters in history and ASU “kicked me out,” because the university said it was not big enough to get him a job.
For his doctorate, he attended the University of Santa Barbara in California, which then housed the country’s preeminent history department. He said he turned down a free ride to Claremont McKenna College in California because being “pretty conservative,” he didn’t feel it would work in his best interest.
“I needed somebody who could work with me, somebody who wouldn’t torpedo my career,” he said. He found it in Professor W. Elliot Brownlee, a business historian at UCSB.
Under his advice, Schweikart expanded his previous writing on banking to a 1,000-page dissertation on banking in the American South from 1836-65.
The paper was named one of the three best economic dissertations and he went to New York City to present it to the Business History Association. Schweikart said that was the only time that he felt scared, standing in front of a room full of economists.
After earning a doctorate in history in 1983, Schweikart taught for a year at University of Wisconsin-Richland Center. From there he got a job that lasted the rest of his career – 31 years teaching at the University of Dayton in Ohio.
Hobnobbing with intellectuals
Some of Schweikart’s fond memories included rubbing elbows with notable intellectuals.
In 1990 he and other young scholars were invited to Munich by the Mont Pelerin Society, an organization of economists, philosophers and historians.
“Many of the leading economists of the day were in this group,” he said. “I was in a room with five Noble Prize winners and I was not one of them.”
He recalled being with these stand-outs at a social event on a barge going down the Danube River and having a lively debate over the Federal Reserve System with economist and statistician Milton Friedman, a 1976 Nobel Memorial Prize recipient.
“It was a good debate,” said Schweikart, who added that he won although Friedman also claimed victory.
Schweikart was a prolific writer, publishing 85% to 90% of any paper he wrote.
“I out-published the History Department at the University of Dayton after six to seven years,” he said.
In 2004, a book he co-authored with Michael Allen, “A Patriot’s History of the United States: From Columbus’s Great Discovery to the War on Terror” came out and climbed to No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list.
The book is described as the definitive conservative history of the country, “correcting the biases of historians and other intellectuals who downplay the greatness of America’s patriots.”
It’s in its 40th printing with half a million copies in print and fulfilled Schweikart’s goal of selling a book that was being read by “regular people.”
His books include “48 Liberal Lies of American History,” “Reagan: The American President,” and “The Politically Incorrect Guide to the Presidents, Part 1: From Washington to Taft.”
Predicting Trump victory
Schweikart also predicted that Donald Trump would win the 2016 election and wrote a book in advance, “How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution.”
But publishers would not touch it – that is until Trump won, according to Schweikart.
In 2020, Trump appointed Schweikart to the National Board for Educational Sciences, which helps manage the Institute of Education Sciences.
Schweikart’s expertise wasn’t just confined to the classroom or books.
He has appeared on media outlets such as CNN, Al-Jazeera Television and TV talk shows by hosts, including Glenn Beck, Tavis Smiley and the late Rush Limbaugh.
He also is a regular speaker with Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth organization.
Although Schweikart’s list of published work is long, he personally counts 20 books that he’s solely authored or co-authored. He’s also ghost-wrote 10 books.
In 2010, he produced and created “Rockin’ the Wall,” a documentary about rock music’s part in helping bring down the Berlin Wall and includes interviews with musicians on both sides of the wall.
The conservative historian
Schweikart also found time to have a family. He met wife Nadia, who goes by Dee, in 1987 in Dayton while she was working at a health club as an aerobics instructor.
Dee got him interested in aerobics and soon the couple was teaching the class at various Ohio health clubs until the mid 1990s when he quit to focus on his writing. Their only child Adam was born in 1988.
In 2016, Schweikart retired and the couple moved to Chandler.
He said he probably could have stayed on the job with the university for several more years but he “saw danger on the horizon” with political correctness and people getting censored.
“I’ve not had one iota of trouble,” he said. “My department loved me. My department protected me.”
But Schweikart didn’t go riding off into the sunset.
Since 2004 people have been clamoring for him to write a curriculum for A Patriot’s History but he didn’t have support – that is until he met someone who bankrolled him to develop three years of courses.
The benefactor also took care of the initial web development and branding.
In 2017, Schweikart unveiled the wildworldofhistory.com website, featuring homeschool curriculum for American history and world history for a price.
The curriculum includes video lessons, visual aids, study guides, tests and answers. He has seen his business grow every year since its launch.
The lessons are in a video format “because kids these days don’t read,” he said. One-third of American high school and college students don’t read a single article that’s not required by their classes in a year, he added.
For Shweikart, being a conservative historian means “to me the facts are conservative.”
For instance, “the larger story is that whites came over here and tried to exterminate the Indians and were on a mission to wipe them out,” he said.
The reality was when European settlers first arrived on the East Coast, the native Americans didn’t see them as a threat but saw them as another tribe to be dealt with either through warfare or alliance, he said.
He pointed to the French and Indian War, when the indigenous people allied with the French against the British.
“Again, you go with what the facts are,” he said. “If facts tell the story, you report the facts.”
Shweikart said his favorite historical period is the beginning of 1800 to the Civil War because the country was changing so rapidly with the invention of the steamboat and railroad.
The United States also doubled its size in 1803 with the Louisiana Purchase.
“The last of the Revolutionary generation of (Thomas) Jefferson, (James) Madison and (James) Monroe died out and a new generation of people came out to explore the West,” he said. “It was an amazing period.”
He said when people today complain that “politics is nasty,” nothing could be nastier than the politics of the 1800s.
He pointed to Vice President Aaron Burr, a Republican, killing former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, a Federalist, in a duel in 1804; the deadly knife fight on the floor of Arkansas General Assembly in 1837 where the House speaker killed a state representative with a bowie knife and in 1856 when a South Carolina House representative nearly beat to death a Massachusetts senator in the Senate Chamber of the U.S. Congress.
“They didn’t stop carrying pistols in the Senate until the Civil War,” he noting that the seventh U.S. President Andrew Jackson fought a number of duels, by some accounts over a 100.
“Politics is tame today compared to back then,” he said.
There’s no slowing down for Schweikart.
His latest book “Patriot’s History of Globalism: Its Rise and Decline” released in February and he’s got another book due out in 2025.
He also has no regrets spending his youthful years chasing after gigs.
“I’m so glad I did it,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything. But it was one hard lifestyle.”
