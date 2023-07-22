Chandler High graduate conquered big obstacle

Chandler High School graduate K’Mari Johnson said he was looking forward to his senior year because his previous three years at the school fell short of his expectations.
And then his senior year went “off the rails.”
K’Mari and his family moved to the area before his sophomore year. He said COVID-19 kind of wiped out most of his freshman and sophomore years. He ended up taking online courses his entire second year of high school.
K’Mari was among thousands of students who had their education impacted by the pandemic. He graduated a few weeks ago.
Entering his junior year, K’Mari said he was excited to finally be back in class and able to hang out with friends.
“I’m excited, I made the basketball team, but I didn’t get a lot of playing time, as much as I wanted to,” K’Mari said. “So going into my senior year, I was really hoping it would be a big year for me.”
He spent the summer playing AAU basketball and working with a trainer to get ready for the season.
“I was taking it very seriously, so [it] was supposed to be a big year for me. For it to go off the rails like that, definitely, definitely hurt.”
K’Mari said the first couple of months of the school year were normal, but things started to go wrong in September. He felt strong pains in his stomach.
“At first, I thought nothing about it,” he said. “I just really didn’t care too much because I was still playing basketball, still getting ready for the season.”
The pain started to get worse. His mother took him to urgent care, where he was examined. Doctors weren’t sure what was causing the pain on that first visit, but they listed a number of things that it could be. Among that list was Crohn’s disease.
Crohn’s disease is a chronic, inflammatory disease of the gastrointestinal tract. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, it is an autoimmune disorder, which means the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue.
It is something that K’Mari will have to deal with for the rest of his life.
“It was a roller coaster, I was in and out of the hospital, like, seven days, then two weeks out, and more days in,” K’Mari said. “Collectively it was about 40 days over a span of three or four months.”
The basketball season he had been so looking forward to was gone.
Despite that, school administrators noted K’Mari’s upbeat attitude and how he always looked for the bright side and continued to work at studying, getting good grades in Advance Placement courses.
“Everything that happened early in the year, from September to January, I feel as though even though I went through all of that, … I’m glad that I could learn from it and take my experiences and move forward,” K’Mari said.
“It takes a lot to bounce back from that, and I feel as though it has made me stronger as a person.”
K’Mari plans to attend the University of Arizona and major in sports management.
He doesn’t know exactly what career he would like to pursue, but he said he would love to stay involved in basketball, perhaps as a journalist covering it or maybe as an analyst.
“The field that I want to pursue has to do something with basketball, because that’s my real passion,” he said.
Although that passion was taken away from him for his senior year, K’Mari remains upbeat and is focusing on the future.
“I really appreciate the things around me now, because you never know what can be taken from you in an instant,” he said. “It can be so unexpected, so I’m definitely glad I grew from that and I’m happy for the support I had around me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.