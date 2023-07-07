Chandler grad traces activism to shooting threat

BASIS Chandler High School grad Jennifer Vo thought about it, then said her activism probably started when she was in the eighth grade, soon after receiving a text from her cousin.
“He texted me, ‘I love you. I’m really scared right now,’” she said.
There were reports of a shooting threat at her cousin’s school. Those reports ended up being a false alarm, but being on the receiving end of one of those texts had an effect on Jennifer.
“I thought I might have lost my cousin,” said Jennifer, who graduated in May.
She said she looked up ways to get involved and soon after joined March for Lives Arizona. But addressing gun violence was just one problem she wanted to tackle.
“When I was younger I thought I could solve every single issue, but then I realized I can’t.”
Jennifer settled on one, starting an Arizona chapter of Generation Ratify, a national group that is working for the Equal Rights Amendment to become part of the U.S. Constitution.
The fight to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment was a hot topic long before Jennifer and her fellow grads were born. The original deadline to get two-thirds of the states to ratify it was 1979. That was extended until 1982.
However, it did not get the required number of state ratifications to become part of the Constitution. Still, states slowly adopted it until Virginia became the 38th state in 2020. Because that happened long after the deadline, it is not part of the U.S. Constitution.
“I found it unbelievable that our United States Constitution doesn’t explicitly have protections against discrimination on the basis of gender just because in the U.S. we value the right to freedom, life, liberty, all of those things,” Jennifer said.
“To know that over half the population doesn’t have those rights in our Constitution was really upsetting to me.”
As part of her position as leader of the Arizona chapter of Generation Ratify, Vo went to Nevada in the fall to help with passage of a state version of the Equal Rights Amendment.
It has been called the most sweeping version yet.
“I talked to community leaders there, as well as like politicians and kind of just helped, doing things like the grassroots organizing,” she said.
“We did canvassing with their phone banking, we had a book signing and everything just to spread awareness about the Equal Rights Amendment.”
The Nevada Equal Rights Amendment voters approved in November covers much more than gender.
It also provides equal rights to all, “regardless of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin.”
Jennifer credits her experiences in high school for putting her on the path toward making a difference in her community.
“I think there’s like two key things I really learned from high school,” she said. “It’s okay to ambitious, and it’s okay to go the extra mile because sometimes you really can surprise yourself by what you can achieve.”
She said she also learned that “uniformity causes stagnation.”
“Diversity is growth and equality is a fundamental right, and I kind of live by that,” she said.
Jennifer said her passion for equality and justice came from her parents. She pointed to a story from her youth.
She said she was 6 or 7 years old and she remembers her family walked into a restaurant at about the same time as a homeless man came in.
Jennifer said she has vivid memories of the incident, how all the employees stopped and stared, not in a kind way, but with judgment. The man asked for some food, and they told him no.
Then he asked her father. And he bought the man some food, even over the objections of the employees, who told them the man visits often.
She asked her father why he decided to help the man.
“Because he’s hungry,” she recalled her father saying. “We need to treat people as people, and with respect.”
Jennifer plans on being a doctor and is looking to attend Davidson College in North Carolina.
She’s keeping busy with her activism, including a recent trip to Washington, DC to work with U.S. Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, who recently announced the formation of the bipartisan Equal Rights Amendment caucus in Congress.
Jennifer doesn’t rule out a possible future in politics even though her focus right now is on medicine.
“I think that it’s really intersectional, in a way,” she said. “I want to go into medicine, whatever I do, I’m hoping to be an OB/GYN. That may change, I don’t know how undergrad is going to go. I know if I become a doctor, I want to promote health equity. There’s a lot of disparities that exist in the health sector.”
