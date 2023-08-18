Chandler author knows how to rob a bank

For some witty pointers on how to rob a bank, look to Chandler author Judith Slaughter.
The California transplant has unraveled the nitty-gritty of the process in her book, “The Accidental Bank Heist: How to Rob a Bank Without Really Trying.” (Side note: It includes the negative side of the enterprise as well.)
“I know how to rob a bank, so I wrote a book about it. I was in a few really dangerous bank robberies,” said Slaughter, who worked in the banking industry in California for nearly 30 years before becoming an author.
Starting in the banking industry as a teller and rising to vice president, Slaughter managed banks in Palm Springs, Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.
As vice president, her main role was to solicit new business, which required a lot of socializing and lunching with a corporate clientele.
Slaughter’s resemblance to Hollywood actresses Sandra Dee, Marilyn Monroe and Eva Gabor helped her develop a second assignment. An acting agent arranged for her to attend charity socials dressed as actress Eva Gabor.
“I did the Hollywood party circuit and met a lot of people. That was right up my alley,” Slaughter said. “I’d go and be treated like a queen.”
She did not go onto film acting because she did not need the money.
Slaughter is currently married to Norman Slaughter, a retired engineer.
Life is comparatively staid now, she said.
“My life has changed drastically. I had that life of glamor. I don’t have that now. The man I married is wonderful – they don’t come better than that. But he didn’t live in that glamorous world. And it’s a fun world. I miss that.”
A born storyteller, her other books have equally endearing angles: “Angels of Warwick” is a family saga based on her roots; “Anything for Helen: A Titanic Adventure” creates a story based on a purser named Helen, a fictional survivor of the disaster; and Palm Springs Nights: San Juan Capistrano Days create a romantic mystery.
She has two more manuscripts that she plans to publish soon.
“Emeralds in the Snow” is a mystery about a beautiful woman who always wears emeralds, and marries a farmer.
“The Butterfly Box,” is about a serial killer who keeps mementoes of her victims. She is an avenging angel and only kills unsavory characters, hence the reader falls in love with the character and does not want her to be caught in the act of killing.
Slaughter began writing early.
“I wrote all the time in school. I wrote other people’s papers, I was always writing, telling stories. I love literature, poetry, I never thought of making a living at it but I loved to do it,” she said.
Slaughter’s mom was born in 1915 in Ontario, Canada. They were immigrants from Ireland and Italy.
“My mom and her sister were so far ahead of their time. They were amazing, they bought a car for $75 and went all over the place,” she said. “They have the Irish wisdom and the Italian bravado.”
Her Italian father was an architect and in the Royal Canadian Air Force during World War 11 in England.
Slaughter’s debut book, “Angels of Warwick,” is a family saga, murder mystery and romance based on her family folklore spanning 60 years. She has dedicated it to her son, now an engineer with a business of his own, and her four grandchildren, who live in Huntington Beach.
Asked what part of California she missed, Slaughter replied: “I want to live around people that are successful. And in California, that’s very important. You get used to a certain type of people and that’s what I was used to.
“But I like Arizona, it’s not that I don’t like it. I love Sedona. I think people are a little bit more mellow, not as crazy,” she said.
