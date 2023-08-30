Chandler author-artist has busy month ahead

Chandler author-fiber artist Laurie Fagen will exhibit and sell her fiber art wall quilts at The Store at the Mesa Arts Center next month.
A soft opening for the artists’ cooperative at One East Main St., Mesa,will be held 6-8 p.m. Sept. 5 with the grand opening on Sept. 9.
Fagen will join over 30 artists who show their one-of-a-kind art at The Store, which has been open for 10 years.
“I’m happy to find a gallery close to home to show my art,” Fagen said. “The quality of art is high at The Store, and there are artists representing many different mediums.”
Artwork includes painting, drawing, pottery, jewelry, glass, ceramics, sculpture, fiber arts, photography and more.
Artists in the cooperative provide regular demonstrations and can share insights behind the work, answer questions and assist in the selection of items for collectors or for gifts in a range of budgets.
The Store is part of the Mesa Arts Center Foundation and no sales tax is charged on purchases. A portion of every sale supports the Engagement programs of Mesa Arts Center.
The Store is located on the northern end of campus, across from the Mesa Contemporary Art Museum. Hours are Tuesdays and Wednesdays noon - 5 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Sundays noon to 5 p.m. It is closed on Mondays.
Contact the store when it reopens Sept. 5 by calling 480-644-6515 or email thestoreatmac@gmail.com. For information on Fagen’s work:
For details, go to FagenDesigns.com.
This is a busy time of year for Fagen as she begins the second season of her Murder in the Air Mystery Theatre podcast on Sept., 6,.
She will read from her mystery crime fiction story “Murder at Casa De Gente Viejo,” about a mysterious death at a retirement community.
Guest author interviews for the new season include Susan McNabb of Chandler; Betty Webb, Scottsdale; Barbara Hinske Phoenix; Merle McCann, Cave Creek; Alex Kenna, California; Desmond Ryan, Toronto; and Millicent Eidson, Vermont.
A new feature called “AuthorXtra” highlights Sandy Wright of Chandler; Al Kerns, Tempe; Andrea Ibane and Kathy McIntosh, Tucson; Karen Randau, Payson; Darlene Dziomba, Florida; Linda Rose, Los Angeles.
Sections from Fagen’s “Bleeder” audiobook will be sprinkled throughout the 15 weekly episodes.
Podcasts are heard on most all platforms as well as youtube.com/@readlauriefagenmurderintheair and at murderintheairmysterytheatre.buzzsprout.com.
For a complete schedule, visit ReadLaurieFagen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.