BASIS Chandler senior prepares for study in Germany

BASIS Chandler has earned many accolades as being one of the best schools in Arizona and ranked among the best in the nation.
It can add another feather in its cap: international ambassadors.
BASIS Chandler senior Garima Harlalka will be studying this school year in Germany, starting next month as part of the U.S. State Department’s Council on International Educational Exchange.
“Apparently, this is the first time they’ve done a program like this,” Garima said. “I’m the first person to ever graduate early so I can go on an exchange.”
She said when she first brought up the idea to school officials, they were hesitant but soon became very supportive.
The prospect of living and attending school in Germany for 10 months has led to Garima rethinking what she wants to do with her life.
“International relations or maybe international diplomacy,” Garima said. She was planning on attending business school at Arizona State University a year from now.
Her family supports the opportunity.
“We have some clients who warned me, ‘Just make sure she comes back,” said Payal Harlalka, Garima’s mother. “Germany is such a great culture that people don’t want to come back.”
To prepare for the trip, Garima started taking German lessons and has been practicing her skills with her host family in video-conference calls. She will be staying in Saarbrücken, which is not far from Luxembourg.
“So I have two younger host siblings, a host brother, that’s 15 and a host sister who will turn 13 the day I land in Germany,” Garima said.
She mentioned there’s a huge need for host families in the U.S. with multiple organizations currently recruiting. She said some of the Germans who were planning to study in the U.S. this year are still waiting for a family to volunteer to host them.
Garima said she found out she was accepted into the program in April, but had to put off studying German or getting ready until she has passed all her courses at BASIS. Once that was completed in late May, she started getting ready.
She has already been given her class schedule, and it included a course that she said she never thought would be required again: Physical education.
“At my school, PE you only had to take up until sixth grade,” she said. “And then after that it was optional.”
She will also be taking geography (which she said she hasn’t taken since fifth grade), drama, German, math, music, politics, and ethics.
“I’ve never heard of an ethics course,” Garima said.
She said the math class may be a level or two below what she was doing at BASIS.
And she’s very interested in what they will teach in the politics course, since most of the government classes here focused primarily on the U.S. She expects a more international approach there.
There are other differences as well. German high schools use a block scheduling system, similar to colleges. At BASIS, Garima attended the same classes in the same order every day.
Both Garima and her mother said they realize this is a special opportunity and are excited about the trip. However, they know it will be difficult being apart for so long.
“This will give her a lot of opportunities, and new things to learn,” Payal said. “I remember the day I left for my education outside the house. Before I left the house, I was spoon-fed. Once I left the house, I learned confidence, I learned how to deal with people.
“You will not learn those until you are no longer under your parents’ umbrella.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.