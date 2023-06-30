BASIS Chandler rising senior wins big award

BASIS Chandler rising senior Harshil Avlani walked into the International Science & Engineering Fair hopeful that his project had a chance to win recognition.
He ended up taking first place in Arizona’s competition.
He said the hope didn’t last long.
“When I walked in, I went to this physics project and right on the thing is [Quarkonium Dynamics in Quantum Phase Space],” Harshil said. “Now, I have no clue what that means. It’s a crazy project. I’m done.”
He was not quite done.
In fact, his own project ended up winning first place in the systems software category, which included a $5,000 prize. This is the second straight year that a Chandler area student has won first place at ISEF. Perry High’s Joshua Shunk was a top winner in 2022.
Harshil’s project was titled “Analyzing the Effect of Mid-Circuit Measurement (MCM) on Spectator Qubits. The northern Chandler resident said he really didn’t think he had a chance because the judging did not go well.
He didn’t think the judge understood his project and what he was trying to do.
“There was one lady who spent two interview sessions … judges should only be allowed one, but she said no one else was coming … so she stayed for two, that’s almost 40 minutes, and she didn’t get past my problem statement. So, she didn’t even get to my actual project.”
To understand Hashril’s project, it’s best to understand quantum computing.
First, a qubit is the basic unit of information for quantum computers. Most people are aware that at its very base programming level, computers are coded with a series of 1s and 0s. In quantum computing, the codes get broken down even further.
Harshil said it uses particles that could be a 1, or a 0, or both, or any combination between. If it is reliable, it would dramatically increase the speed of computations.
But reliability is elusive.
“Quantum computers have a major problem and it’s rampant errors,” Harshil said. “So simply put, you cannot get usable quantum computing results without some form of quantum error correction.”
Harshil sought to prove that when experts try to overcome those errors, the fixes they deploy will often cause new errors.
“A really common tool used in quantum error correction is a quantum gate, or a quantum tool known as mid-circuit measurement,” he said. “But on a hardware level, mid-circuit measurement involves sending a really high frequency microwave to your qubits.
“And I posit that stereo effects from this microwave can affect the nearby ultra sensitive spectator qubits. So fundamentally, I’m exploring how mid-circuit measurement can be counterproductive.”
Harshril said a year ago, he didn’t know anything about quantum computing, qubits or mid-circuit measurement.
“I learned this really, really recently,” he said. “And applying really recently. So basically, I think anyone can do it. The resources are all out there. If you can apply yourself, you can do it.”
He said he got interested last summer after applying and being accepted into a summer program at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
“I just searched up summer programs, because I was bored,” Harshril said. “I had no hopes of getting in, but I’m like ‘at least I should try, right? You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.’”
The MIT program partnered with nonprofit MITRE Corporation. He spent the summer learning from MIT professors and MITRE executives.
“That was a really good program to get exposure to very, very different types of quantum computing.”
Harshil said he’s enjoying the summer and looking forward to his senior year. For college, he says he’s in considering pursuing degrees in physics, computer science or electrical engineering.
