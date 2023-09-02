Basha High biology teacher earns honors

If it’s been a few years since you attended high school, you might be surprised by the things that students are learning.
Take biology, for example. Older Americans recall fondly, or in horror, having to dissect frogs or pigs.
At Basha High School, today’s biology students are trying to do something about all the plastic piling up in landfills and oceans.
“We’re actually working with a professor at ASU this year, where he’s created an enzyme to eat plastic,” Basha biotechnology teacher Miranda Thornton said. “So my year threes are going to take that on this year for research.”
Thornton was selected as the 2023 Outstanding Biology Teacher winner for Arizona by the National Association of Biology Teachers. That award has been handed out annually since 1961.
She will travel to Baltimore in November with all the other state winners to be recognized at the group’s national conference.
In addition to being the state’s best biology teacher, Thornton is also the coach of the school’s first girls flag football team, which is competing in its first Arizona Interscholastic Association-sanctioned season this fall.
“They started girls flag football, and they needed a head coach, so I jumped on it,” said Thornton, adding that most of her football knowledge comes from following her favorite college football team, Clemson University.
“I’ve had a couple of scouts speak to the girls from Kansas,” she said. “You know, there’s free money out there in scholarships.”
She is spreading that sales pitch around campus. On Aug. 10, she only had 16 girls on her team. Thornton said she needs 22 to get a school bus to take them to away games.
If they don’t, which they didn’t last year, then they will have to drive themselves.
Even with only 16 athletes, Thornton said she’s hoping to have enough so students don’t need to play both offense and defense. Girls flag football is 7-on-7.
She took over the biotechnology class similar to how she became a football coach: She stepped forward eight years ago and volunteered.
“They kept having a different teacher every year, no one would stay consistent with it. If you’re not doing consistent programs, it’s not going to take. So I said, ‘Hey, can I have it?’”
She got the certification necessary and was give biotechnology.
“I started the program with one class in microbiology, and I’ve worked it up to six classes. I teach just everything to do with DNA and bacteria and viruses and all of that. I’m passionate about it.”
Thornton’s class is part of the district’s Career and Technical Education program and is a dual enrollment course with the University of Arizona. To earn certification, students must take courses over two years.
Thornton started teaching in 2006 and came to Basha in 2012. She was nominated for Arizona’s biology teacher of the year by a University of Arizona professor she works with. After that, she had to make a video and fill out paperwork for the judges to consider.
One of the reasons she may have been chosen teacher of the year is she pushes her students, even when they think they have no chance in competitions.
“Last year I had 10 kids go to nationals for HOSA (a future health professionals student-led organization),” Thornton said.
“They weren’t even going to compete, but I made everyone take a test. They passed the test, and then I asked if they wanted to go further.”
One of those students she asked if he wanted to compete in the state competition, where he placed in the top three.
“Then he went to Nationals,” she said. “Now he’s taking my biotech to class to be veterinary science, and he was swaying away from it, because he didn’t think that was his forte. He wasn’t sure that was his passion.”
