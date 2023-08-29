Adult learning program here marking 25 years

In 1998, a small group of Sun Lakes residents began working with Chandler-Gilbert Community College to establish a learning-in-retirement program for adults who shared a curiosity and desire for learning.
Twenty-five years later, the New Adventures adult education program is going strong as it begins a new season.
The group initially they met in homes in Sunbird and Sun Lakes until the CGCC campus building was ready on the corner of Alma School and Riggs roads.
As the program and the campus grew, older adults from all around the East Valley joined the all-volunteer group to help govern and teach classes as well as attend them.
Participants range in age from 50 to 100 and come from Mesa, Ahwatukee, Gilbert, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek and Chandler.
Lots of new classes are being offered as the program starts its 25th year. There will be many new presenters and topics, including bocce, Spanish, quilting, artificial intelligence, financial advice, and tai chi.
Indeed, over 90 different classes are being offered and include some daytrips to various places of interest.
Registration opens in September and classes start Oct. 2. The classes are offered in multiple formats such as one-session classes, tours, round-table discussions and 12-week sessions.
The program celebrates “the joy of stress-free learning.” Besides a membership fee of $60 a year, each semester costs $20 that entitles participants to as many classes as they want to attend.
To register, email nail@cgc.edu and request a New Adventures student application form. Callers also can leave a message at 480-857-5500 with their name, phone number and email address and request a New Adventures student application form.
Membership costs $60 a year and then $20 a semester for unlimited classes. The starting date for registration has not yet been announced but can be found next month at cgc.edu/community/lifelong-learning.
The classes are held at 25105 S. Alma School Road, Sun Lakes, and membership entitles participants to other benefits beyond free classes.
Those benefits include: access to college services, such as the library and computer lab; free Microsoft Office 365 software; student prices at the Coyote Fitness Center; discount tickets at the Arnett Ward Performing Art Center; student admission prices for all Maricopa County Community College District’s athletic games and sports programs; and discounts at participating area business, museums, and entertainment venues.
