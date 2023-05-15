A guide to parent-teacher communications

Should parents have influence on what is taught to their children and how it is taught? This question has changed from being educational to political and the debate has become contentious.
During my 48 years as a classroom teacher, I experienced successful parental involvement by establishing an effective communication link with parents.
This column will provide the lessons learned about effective parent-teacher communications.
A set of three situations where parents wish to dictate treatment of their child will be presented to assess the value of parents’ influence in the school.
To establish a positive communication link with parents, a teacher should hold a “Meet the Teacher” night early in the school term. Parents get to really meet the teacher and can learn how they (the parents) can assist in their child’s learning experience.
The teacher should inform the parents of his/her email address and ask the parents to use email to ask questions or raise concerns.
Parents who cannot attend this meeting should be sent a description of what was discussed, including the use of email. This communication should request the parent reply, via email or note, that the message was received.
Establishing an effective teacher-parent communication link will ultimately improve the student learning accomplished in that class.
What follows are three scenarios where parents with no background attempt to influence their child’s treatment.
It is a Friday night and the high school football team has a game at its stadium. During the second half, a father of a player leaves his seat, walks onto the field and approaches the coach.
Although the father has no experience coaching football, he demands that the coach send in a specific play for the father’s son.
A mother brings her son who was injured in an accident to the emergency room. The ER physician examines the boy and suggests a treatment. The mother who has no background in medicine demands the doctor use a different treatment.
Immediately after high school graduation, a young lady enlists in the military and leaves home to attend basic training.
Her parents, who have no experience with military training, travel to the basic training camp and demand that the drill instructor use a training regimen that they recommend.
It is doubtful that most folks would agree with the parents in any of the three situations presented despite the fact that the parents would say that they have the best interest of their child and that requires their input to be accepted.
Since many parents demanding influence in the classroom have little pedagogical education/experience, why do so many Americans support them but not the parents in the three scenarios?
Football coaches, ER doctors and drill instructors are more likely to be male, while most classroom teachers are female.
Is the support for parental influence in the classroom based on the continued lack of respect for professional women?
