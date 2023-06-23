4 Chandler Girl Scouts earn the Gold Award

Four Chandler residents are among the eight Girls Scouts in the Arizona Cactus-Pine Council who have earned the Gold Award for projects that are aimed at easing major challenges confronting the world.
Earning Girl Scouting’s highest award were Falak Asif, Jessica Burke, Zariya Shams and Megan Finder.
Falak created the Cubs’ Den for students at Arizona Cultural Academy & College Prep to raise awareness of mental health issues in the community and get a head start on her future career as a psychologist.
The Cubs’ Den gives students a place to relieve their stress and learn how to cope with their emo-tions in a healthy manner. Impacting over 100 stu-dents in grades eight-12, Cubs’ Den “provides a safe and fully supervised space on campus for students to destress through toys, art, puzzles, books and more,” the scouting council said.
Falak, a Girl Scout of over 10 years, credits the organization for providing her with the proper leadership and project execution skills to success-fully carry out her Gold Award project goals. She just graduated and will be attending attending Arizona State University to study psychology.
Jessica titled her project “Education in Nutrition for Indigenous of Arizona.”
During the pandemic, Jessica Burke learned about food insecurity in Indigenous communities.
To fight food insecurity and encourage a healthy diet, Jessica used created a cookbook with recipes for healthy dishes that appealed to the Indigenous palate. Her “Native Health Cookbook” makes use of commodities given participants in the food distribution program in tribal communities.
A Girl Scout for 12 years, Jessica she plans to study nutritional or food science in college.
Megan created the Husky Shadow Award at Hamilton High School to recognize students who made an impact on the student body. School security teams nominate seniors for their persistence and optimism at school.
The award has since expanded to all six high schools in the Chandler Unified School District and earned Megan the Desert Financial Community Service Scholarship and Chandler Education Foundation Impact Scholarship.
A Girl Scout for over 13 years and a 2023 graduate, Megan is heading to ASU’s Barrett The Honors College, where she will be working toward a degree in management and sports business and a potential master’s degree in sports law.
Zariya created a refugee education and tutoring program as a result of a project for her AP Research course. Realizing the signifcance of language barriers for younger refugees, she began a tutoring program in English for them.
Zariya contacted local refugee assistance oranizations and schools to find volunteers and then paired each student to a volunteer or tutor to work together weekly.
She also took part in these sessions and led weekly orientations for tutors, creating individual sheets for them to use to track the progress of their student.
“As a result of Zariya’s project, the target audience was able to improve English skills in reading, writing and speaking,” the council said.
A 2023 graduate of Hamilton, Zariya plans to build on her tutoring work by recruiting volunteers from across Arizona to help aid students.
“This year’s Gold Award honorees exemplify fantastic leadership and civic engagement by dedicating themselves to addressing important causes and taking action to make the world a better place,” said Christina Spicer, co-CEO of the Cactus Pine Council.
Mary Mitchell, co-CEO of GSACPC, said the award “allows Girl Scouts to showcase the problem-solving, communication and time management skills they have learned throughout their experience in the organization and prepares young leaders by giving them the confidence to succeed.”
She praised the winners for “their passion and persistence to make a lasting positive impact on the community.”
In partnership with 7,000 adult volunteers, GSACPC serves more than 11,000 girls grades K-12 in more than 90 communities across central and northern Arizona.
Information: girlscoutsaz.org
