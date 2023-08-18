2 young fishermen hook a scholarship in contest

The way Perry High School senior Dash Dawson tells the story, he and James Murphy were rivals who became friends, eventually leading to fishing partners.
This summer the two placed 34th nationally at the Student Angler Federation National Championships but were among the top three bass fishing teams from the western U.S. That latter ranking earned them a full-ride scholarship offer from Simpson University in Redding, California.
Dash, a Chandler resident, started competing early in high school.
But in just about every tournament he entered, he would lose to James Murphy, a senior at Gilbert Christian School who lives in Gilbert.
“I was jealous of him, because he was always winning,” Dash said. “I was like, ‘this guy has something that I don’t.’
“I didn’t really know him, but I hit him up on Instagram and asked him to go fishing with me. He didn’t know me and he kept flaking on me.”
Dash said he eventually wore James down, explaining that he may have decided to finally go just to get him off his back.
But once they started fishing together, he said, it was “an instant connection.”
James listened to a recap of that description.
“That is a little harsh on his part,” James said.
James said he started fishing competitively when he was in the seventh grade and qualified for his first national tournament when he was in eighth grade.
The two decided to become partners in team competitions after their sophomore year.
“It’s been a blast,” James said.
Dash said his previous partner preferred a different style of fishing, wanting to stay in one space and try and entice a big fish to bite.
He said what makes him and James click is they both like the opposite style: they want to get in a boat and go, trying to cover as much of the water as they can during the time limit.
“If you’re in a lake, there’s a whole bunch of fish, but they’re not all going to want to eat at the same time. In a tournament, you only need five fish.”
Their philosophy is the more fish they can get to, the better their chances of finding five hungry ones.
James says the mental part of fishing is what he likes about the sport.
“It’s probably the most complex puzzle someone can try to figure out,” James said. “Trying to base your career and performance on a living creature with a brain is not the easiest thing. It’s the hunt, it’s the chase.”
Dash and James were named Anglers of the Year by The Bass Federation Arizona series and chosen to represent the state at the national championships in Wisconsin.
They have earned a high reputation and Dash says he knows everyone is rooting against them.
At one recent tournament, they were having boat problems and knew they probably had a winning bag already, but they just had to get back before the clock ran out.
Despite time running out, Dash suddenly felt some wind and got a feeling. He asked if he could cast one more time.
James’ dad, who was driving the boat, allowed only one cast.
Dash got a big one to bite, but trying to snag it while the boat was moving as fast as it could and with time running out led to some drama.
He looked up and saw the other teams all watching them, then staring down at their phones to see how much time was left.
If they bagged the fish, they were confident they’d win. They might have won even if they didn’t bag the fish.
However, if they didn’t get back in time, they would be disqualified.
“We made it by 12 seconds,” Dash said. “Everybody went, ‘Oh no!’”
Dash said his favorite fishing spot in Arizona is Saguaro Lake, which is closest to his home. He says most people don’t like it because it’s really hard to catch fish there.
However, those they do catch are bigger than the fish in other lakes. The largest he’s caught there so far was 9 pounds and 1 ounce.
He fishes daily “unless I’m sick” and hopes to catch a 10-pounder. But with fishing, you never know, he said.
One day could be a great day and the next very disappointing.
“That’s the thing about it, is you’re always on your heels,” Dash said. “You can never be comfortable with where you’re at.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.