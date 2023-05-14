The Bible recounts a mother’s love in major way

There is nothing sweeter than a mother’s love. Scripture teaches this in a most significant way.
In the Bible, Sarah, the mother of Judaism, Christianity and Islam, gives birth to Isaac in the winter of her life, a time when all things sleep and wither and even die.
Her vision of continuity was fulfilled with laughter and tears. And her immortality was assured because she completed her role in determining the future of the human experience that was woven in the promise of a relationship with the Divine.
The details of her passing (Genesis: 23) follow the chapter outlining the famous spiritual experience of the faith-filled devotion of a father to answer the call of sacrifice – in this instance, the ultimate sacrifice (Genesis: 22). The binding of Isaac tugged at the very heart of a mother’s bond to her child. Isaac’s unchallenged response to that demand by God was more than a mother could bear.
In the ancient writings there is a story, emphasizing this connection, about a dialogue between Sarah and an image of her son Isaac in which she questions the happening with his father, Abraham.
Isaac relates the whole episode of how Abraham took him to the top of a mountain, built an altar, arranged the wood, bound him and took a knife to slaughter him.
And then God prevented this from happening. Before the dialogue ends, Sarah dies.
It is not hard to imagine the despair she felt. Not only had she sacrificed so much to give birth to Isaac, now she saw her dreams of the future shattered in an instance of uncompromising faith. The binding of her son was more that her heart could carry.
This detail of a mother’s anguish and pain speaks to the suffering we all experience as we journey through life, trying to find our purpose for being.
Yet we all try to answer the Divine in us.
Her lesson for us is simple: Sometimes we go through experiences that require a search for new meanings because of disappointments, tragedies, illnesses, not being able to communicate with a loved one because of something that really is insignificant.
And then like Sarah, we feel challenged. It is a broken heart that finally creates the need for her story to be told, and particularly at this time of the year when we remember our mothers.
Sarah could not cope with the thought that God would want such a sacrifice. Her knowledge that human relationships are the foundation of creation causes her to doubt, and it is this doubt that causes her defeat.
She could not reconcile this defeat with her faith.
Yes, there is a chapter set aside in the Bible called “The life of Sarah,” because from the moment she dies, Abraham changes and understands that faith in God requires a human vision of life.
Perhaps that is the lesson we should take with us this on Mother’s Day. Life is not death. Life is to live. And a mother’s love brought us to this understanding.
Happy Mother’s Day to all.
Rabbi Irwin Wiener, D.D., is the spiritual leader of the Sun Lakes Jewish Community.
