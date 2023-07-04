July 4th brings a plethora of nearby events

If you’re in the mood to end Independence Day with a bang, you won’t find it at Chandler’s 4th of July celebration
Chandler plans a big party to celebrate the Fourth of July, but there will be no fireworks because it’s being held in AJ Chandler Park and there is not a big enough drop zone to set fireworks off safely, according to a city spokesman.
But there will still be lots of free family friendly offerings at Chandler’s All-American Bash takes place from 7-9:30 p.m. Local band Turn It Up will perform two 60-minute sets on the main stage.
A five-minute pyrotechnic show will be part of the concert.
People can park for free and bring food, non-alcoholic drinks, coolers, and lawn chairs. Alcohol and fireworks are not permitted.
Here’s a roundup of other July 4 festivities.
Mesa
The East Valley has plenty to offer on Independence Day and one of the biggest July 4 events occurs in Mesa, where the AT&T Fiber Arizona Celebration of Freedom is more than a fireworks show.
The event features two outdoor stages for entertainment and patriotic programs and additional unique patriotic programs that are out of the heat and inside the Mesa Convention Center.
Stage America will be on the grass outside the Mesa Convention Center, featuring Cold Shott and The Hurricane Horns. A brief Salute to America program will be on the stage at 9:15 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
The Mesa Amphitheatre will host Revolutionary War reenactments from We Make History at 6:45 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Patriotic music will be performed by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Arizona Band in between the reenactments.
Other outdoor activities include the Patriotic Military Showcase with various military vehicles on display; the Great All-American Car Show and The BMX Patriotic Superhero Stunt Show with performances at 6:30 p.m., 7:20 p.m. and 8:10 p.m.
Several patriotic programs will be inside the air-conditioned Mesa Convention Center, including the Let Freedom Ring Laser Light Show. The spectacular laser displays, photos and patriotic music will be at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The Fallen Soldiers Memorial is a breathtaking memorial honoring the Arizona fallen heroes from the war on terrorism in Iraq and Afghanistan. Historic flags of the U.S. will be presented at 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
Information: azcelebrationoffreedom.com.
For people who have Monday off, world-class marching music groups meet in Mesa for the 2023 Drums Across the Desert competition beginning at 8 p.m. at Mesa Community College Riggs Stadium, near the southeast corner of Dobson Road and Southern Avenue.
The event features Broadway-style choreographed programs of spectacular music, dance, color and precision formations - presented by skilled groups of brass, drums and flags, whose members are age 16-21.
Tickets begin at $19 and can be purchased online at.arizonaacademy.org.
Here’s a look at other Independence Day events in the region:
Scottsdale
In Scottsdale, the celebration runs 5-9 p.m. Tuesday at WestWorld, Bell Road & 96th Street.
Highlights include a massive rodeo show, cheeseburger slider eating contest, fireworks and an all-you-can-eat picnic.
Fans are invited to join Junior Knight training under the guidance of Medieval Knights while others may want to catch circus performers that include contortionists, acrobats, clowns and jugglers.
The event also includes a tribute to 100 Years of Disney and a fireworks display that will paint the night sky pink as a tribute to the new film “Barbie.” Barbie will make her appearance at WestWorld on roller skates.
M Culinarywill serve an all-you-can-eat patriotic feast featuring an assortment of BBQ favorites and there will be fun and games indoors as well. The event is cashless, so tickets and more information can be found at scottsdale4th.com
Tempe
The fireworks are returning but the celebration will now be held at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 2200 W. Alameda Drive 6-10 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for general admission adult and $100 for VIP adult. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. VIP tickets include a spectacular view of the fireworks, shaded and seated area, catered dinner, dessert bar, non-alcoholic drinks, a special goody bag and exclusive parking. Kids VIP tickets are $50. Proceeds help benefit the Kiwanis Club of Tempe.
Children under 10 are free and on-site parking is $10.
The celebration includes performances by NineBall and country music up-and-comer Presley Tennant. The Family Fun Zone will offer a free inflatable village for all ages with a variety of rides, rock climbing walls and more. A food court will feature a variety of summer treats.
Tickets/information: tempe4th.com.
Gilbert
Celebrants will fill Gilbert Regional Park for an event featuring performances by Buddy Martell and Voyager, fireworks and “aerial entertainment.”
The park is at 3005 E. Queen Creek Road, Gilbert, 4-9:30 p.m., free with VIP experiences available, gilbertaz.gov
Queen Creek
Schnepf Farms, 24810 South Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek, will host its Hometown 4th celebration an evening filled with food trucks, craft vendors, patriotic programming, live music, water inflatables and fireworks. The fun starts at 4 p.m.
Tickets start at $40 a carload and to mitigate traffic, guests will be given an arrival time slot to enter the farm. Once on the site, guests are encouraged to stay for the duration of the event.
VIP tickets include a catered barbecue dinner, unlimited soda and water, a private bar and an air-conditioned barn, front-row seating to the grand fireworks display and more.
Info: schnepffarms.com/events-on-the-farm or 480-987-3100
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.