Downtown Chandler chef likes seeing his customers

The Acqua di’ Mare restaurant in downtown Chandler has only been open a few months, but its chef said it has already become a popular destination.
Chef Gustavo Heredia said that’s because they are offering two things others in the crowded downtown eatery scene are not: Mediterranean cuisine and European table side cooking.
“I enjoy that,” Heredia said of preparing meals at the customer’s table. “You can see the face of the customer, how happy he is, how interested he is in what we prepare, there’s just no [words] for that. You can have a bad day …, but you see the people happy when they try your food, and it makes my day.”
Most of the meals involve seafood, with influences from the Mediterranean countries of France, Italy and Greece. Some dishes include shrimp, octopus, squid, and lobster. However, the restaurant also offers dishes with beef, chicken and lamb.
For true seafood lovers, Acqua di’ Mare offers pretty much the entire sea, including branzino, dorada, red snapper, Dover sole, big eye tuna, scallops, oysters, mussels, salmon and clams.
The restaurant, located just south of Boston on Oregon, does not have a lot of seating inside but offers quite a few tables on their patio.
Heredia said business has been brisk since they opened and they are now recommending reservations to their customers.
Owner Nikola Hristov said they recently started offering a brunch on the weekends, which is a great way for people to sample a variety of dishes.
Hristov said he came up with the theme for his restaurant by having the picturesque Italian town of Portofino in his mind. A giant mural of the seaside village covers the south wall of the restaurant and a large fishing net covers the ceiling.
Heredia said he grew up around the sea, so being a chef that specializes in seafood makes sense.
“My grandmother is from Italy, my mom from Spain, I’ve work in Chile and I’m from Argentina,” Heredia said.
The table side cooking is for specific dishes, which are Lobster di’ Mare, and Shrimp Provencal.
The items on the dessert menu include dishes you would expect from the Mediterranean region, including baklava, cannoli’s, tiramisu and crepe balan rouge.
Heredia said the tiramisu is also prepared at the table. He added the restaurant has a nice selection of wines for customers to enjoy with their meals.
Acqua di’ Mare
106 S. Oregon St., Chandler
602-885-8782, acqualdemare.us
