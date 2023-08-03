Chandler thespians abound in 2 musicals

Chandler performers appear in two very different musicals being presented by Limelight Performing Arts at Mesa Arts Center next month.
One is among the world’s most popular musicals in the world – “Les Misérables School Edition.” The other takes audiences to Victorian England with “Oliver Jr.”
From Aug. 4-13, 30 youth performers will transport audiences to 19th century France in a stunning musical adaptation of Victor Hugo’s epic tale where love triumphs over adversity and dreams never die.
Chandler performers include Westley Caryl, 15, as Marius; Janalynn Corbett, 14, as Factory Worker and Lovely Lady; Joey Corbett, 16, as Chain Gang and Prouvaire; Kaylee Forth, 13, as Gavroche; Ashlynn Taylor, 16, as Cosette; Camryn Taylor, 16, as Madame Thénardier; and V Wright, 16, as Fantine.
Director Christian Graca believes she has assembled just the right cast to do Hugo’s masterpiece justice.
“The best thing about this cast is their overwhelming desire to tell this story in a compelling way, and to move audiences with the timeless messages of enduring love and devotion,” she said.
“Les Mis” centers on the tumultuous world of Jean Valjean, a former convict imprisoned for 19 years for stealing a loaf of bread.
After his release, Valjean breaks his parole and assumes a new identity, determined to leave his troubled past behind. When he crosses paths with Fantine, a factory worker fallen into destitution, he promises to care for her young daughter, Cosette, rescuing her from the clutches of unscrupulous innkeepers.
Years later, in Paris, a student named Marius falls in love with Cosette against the backdrop of the June Rebellion of 1832.
“‘Les Mis’ has time jumps where characters age in the show, so they have a significant change in character and perspective as the story progresses,” said Graca.
The score includes unforgettable and emotionally charged songs like “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home” and the rousing revolutionary anthem, “Do You Hear the People Sing?”
“As an operetta, the show, with very limited exception, is sung in its entirety, which brings a whole new level of complexity to the production and raises the bar for performers to achieve,” said Graca.
“The music is challenging to learn, but it’s so beautiful with a lot of duets, harmonies and layered melodies,” added Emma England, Limelight’s artistic director who, along with Tom Graca, is music directing “Les Mis.”
“I have really enjoyed working with the cast on how to act the music, like figuring out where the phrases need to rise and fall and how to convey the emotion this story demands.”
While “Les Mis” doesn’t traditionally include much dance, England and co-choreographer, Marie South, are using movement to elevate the performance.
“We were very deliberate in designing choreography that would add impact without taking away from the intent of the show,” said England. “For example, Christian designed custom flags to communicate the time hops in this story.
“Our cast uses dance to place the flags and reinforce this message of forward motion. It’s one way we’re putting our own touch on ‘Les Mis’ and supporting the continuous movement of this story.”
After nine weeks of rehearsals, the directors and cast are eager to open the show and excited about the audience’s response.
“Audiences will love the enduring and classic ‘Master of the House,’ and bring tissues for those tragic pieces of the story, too,” said Graca. “I’m also so excited for the costumes! They really deliver the right theme for each character and set the tone for each time period character and scene.”
Limelight’s production is directed by Christian Graca with music direction by Tom Graca and Emma England and choreography by England and Marie South.
Meanwhile, Limelight Performing Arts also is offering a musical based on Charles Dickens’ “Oliver Twist” Aug. 5-12 at Mesa Arts Center.
The Chandler performers, like the rest of the cast, have been working hard to present the dramatic story of an orphaned boy struggling for survival in the underbelly of Victorian England.
“Oliver, Jr.,” is double cast. Chandler performers include Janalynn Corbett, 14, as Mrs. Bedwin; Joey Corbett, 16, as Bill Sikes, Mr. Brownlow and Mr. Sowerberry; Kaylee Forth, 13, as Handwalker; and t11, as Charlotte.
Director and choreographer Marie South of Queen Creek is excited to present the classic tale.
“So often, I think that kids only know modern shows and don’t have an interest in anything they could classify as old,” she said.
“Many of our performers have told me they knew nothing about ‘Oliver’ before this process, but they have really come to enjoy it.”
Emma England of Gilbert, Limelight’s artistic director and the music director for “Oliver, Jr.,” said the cast embraced story, the music, and exciting scenes.
“There’s a big fight scene when Oliver escapes from police while pickpocketing,” she said. “It reminds me of a silent movie. There’s all this music but no dialogue or singing, so we’ve been very creative with our props and staging.”
Beyond the dozens of hours of rehearsals invested in this production, cast members come to the show with an outsized share of natural ability.
“You’ll forget you’re watching youth theater,” said South. “The kids work so hard to be as professional as possible.”
