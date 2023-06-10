Chandler author-artist plans busy summer

Chandler author, artist and singer Laurie Fagen is wrapping up her first season of “Murder in the Air Mystery Theatre” podcast and heading north for a book festival and a singing gig.
Fagen will be part of the Payson Book Festival for her third time, and this year the organization has paired with Rim Country Artists for a combination authors and artists event from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 15 at the Mazatzal Casino and Ballroom.
Fagen will have her crime fiction mystery paperback books on sale and will give away free ebooks and a chance to win a name in an upcoming novel. Info: PaysonBookFestival.org.
On July 28 from 5-7 p.m. Fagen will sing during the Prescott 4th Friday ArtWalk at the Mountain Artists Guild, 228 N. Alarcon St., Prescott. Info: mountainartistsguild.org.
As a fiber artist, Fagen is one of 38 artists whose art is at the Shemer Art Center for a “Varied Voices” exhibit. Her piece “Eye Contact” will be on display through July 13 at 5005 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix. Info: shemerartcenter.org.
Fagen is also helping to coordinate an art exhibit with four artists from Arizona and four artists from Ireland as part of her role as art and culture chair of the Chandler Tullamore Sister City nonprofit.
Along with writer Lynne Hartke, photographer Robert Rice and filmmaker Matty Steinkamp, they will create a body of work collaborating locally as well as with Irish artists including writer Geraldine O’Neill, photographer Paul Moore, filmmaker Pauric Keane and visual artist Siobhan McCormack. Exhibits will be held in Tullamore and Chandler this fall. Info: facebook.com/chandlerirish.
For details, visit www.ReadLaurieFagen.com, www.FagenDesigns.com and www.LaurieFagen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.