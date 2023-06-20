2 restaurants opening in Chandler this week

Two new restaurants are opening in Chandler this month, including one in Ocotillo.
The Taqueria Factory is opening Thursday, June 22, at 1155 Ocotillo Road on the southwest corner of Alma School and Ocotillo roads while breakfast restaurant Over Easy is opening at 7131 W Ray Road at the Shoppes at Casa Paloma June 24.
Both also have slated special grand opening events with prizes.
Already opened is another new restaurant for June, Roll Em Up Taquitos at 301 S. Arizona Ave.
The Taqueria Factory was established by the Garfio Family in 2022 after nearly 20 years of operating Frutilandia, a Mexican dessert and snack concept.
The new location is owned by Executive Chef Gabriel Garfio, the son of Gamaliel and Maria Garfio, who co-founded the Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory concepts and franchises.
A chef for over 13 years and a former restaurateur, Gabriel has a background in culinary, restaurant management and catering from Mountain Shadows Resort and Palo Verde Country Club.
“The Chandler community has overwhelmingly supported us since we opened our doors and we are proud to be able to bring a concept that has been in the making for five years to even more Chandler residents,” said Gamaliel Garfio.
The fast-casual taqueria in Ocotillo offering full service and to-go service is in a 2,600 square-foot space and features a walk-up counter for ordering, seating for up to 75 guests, outdoor dining patio, and an indoor bar.
“I am excited to serve true, made-from-scratch Mexican food with authentic ingredients that all cultures and people can enjoy,” said Gabriel Garfio. “We love the beautiful Ocotillo neighborhood, the friendliness of the residents, and the variety of quality schools, shops, and businesses it has to offer.”
All meats are braised for several hours and cooked in an open kitchen while everything on the menu is made in-house.
Highlighting various regions of Mexico, the menu offers traditional street-style tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, birria ramen and quesabirrias, a cross between a taco and quesadilla with melted cheese and birria-style braised beef stuffed in a handcrafted corn tortilla.
Happy hour is offered Monday through Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. and all alcoholic beverages are $1.50 off in addition to their daily specials.
On June 22, Taqueria Factory will celebrate the grand opening starting at 11 a.m. with all-day specials and giveaways including free gift cards and a chance to win free tacos for a year as well as buy-one-get-one tacos and 16-ounce draft beers for $3.
Meanwhile, Over Easy is offering a Kids Eat Free promotion through June 30. Valid for dine-in only at the I-10 & Ray Road location, kids can eat free with the purchase of an adult entree. Restrictions may apply.
“We are thrilled to be opening our 11th location in Arizona in the west Chandler area,” said COO Brian Terpay.
The new 3,000-square-foot restaurant features a main dining room, bar and patio to accommodate up to 145 guests seven days a week for breakfast, brunch and lunch.
The restaurant boasts “energized takes on classic breakfast staples” with items like Banana Pecan Brioche French Toast, Waffle Dogs, Hawaiian Loko Moko and Zesty Chilaquiles.
Each Over Easy sports a modern diner vibe decor features that include a custom neon wall and murals specific to its location.
Over Easy’s décor and customer service have led to features on the Food Network, including “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.” Bon Appétit Magazine haield it and it was called one of America’s best breakfast and brunch restaurants by Travel + Leisure.
