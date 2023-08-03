Z’Tejas rebuilding brand with energy, passion

Z’Tejas, a decades-old chain of Tex-Mex restaurants with Southern charm that nearly went belly up in the 2010s, has been chugging along at rebuilding the brand and is seeing an influx of old and new customers who are happy with the changes.
Extensive interior and exterior renovations at the Chandler location on Ray Road and 56th Street recently were completed after about a year, creating a bright, contemporary ambiance. And the kitchen is reviving classic recipes while creating seasonal dishes and special pop-up menus such as a “tapas and tequila” tasting this Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23.
The company also expects to open a Z’Tejas in Mesa at 2236 E. Baseline Road near Gilbert Road sometime next year. A Scottsdale location opened in McCormick Ranch in June 2021. Another location is in Austin, Texas, where the company was founded in 1989, and it’ll soon open one in Kyle, Texas.
“We’ve got so much love and spirit at Z’Tejas and I just want to see it bounce back to the magic it used to be,” said Randy Cohen, the owner and “chief energizing officer,” as he calls himself.
Z’Tejas first entered the Arizona market in December 1991 in Scottsdale Fashion Square. The Chandler location on Ray Road and 56th Street opened in 2001, and in its heyday, the brand had a dozen locations in several states.
But the company underwent back-to-back bankruptcies in 2015 and 2017 and closed three of its five Arizona Z’Tejas locations in October 2017.
Cohen—who also owns TicketCity online ticket brokerage—and COO Robby Nethercut took the reins in 2018.
“It is really tough to breathe new life into an old brand,” Cohen remarked. “You do it with love, energy, passion, but most important, you do it with consistency.”
Cohen and Nethercut have fond memories of the brand from when they were younger and didn’t want it to fade into restaurant history. They hope Z’Tejas will again become the place where people celebrate, watch major sporting events and gather with friends.
Taking over Z’Tejas was Cohen’s “Ted Lasso moment,” as he explained: “It’s just the challenge to do something that everybody says you can’t do when I think it can be done.”
The company injected $1 million into the renovation, starting with an eye-popping white exterior paint job and new landscaping.
Inside, the dim lighting and dark decor are gone, including gloomy drapes that covered the front windows facing Ray Road. Now, patrons can look out to a garden-like area with lush desert landscaping that attracts birds and wildlife, including flocks of colorful lovebirds and cottontail rabbits.
Cuaso Design Studio out of Texas developed a more modern aesthetic for the interior, which features light-colored floors, chairs and tabletops; a double-sided bar with an Art Deco flair; and an attention-grabbing mural by Isaac Caruso of Ahwatukee Foothills.
The mural’s focal point is a train engine, but it also pays homage to the area’s ranching history, desert life and the Grand Canyon.
Caruso also did the mural for the Z’Tejas in Scottsdale and the two in Austin.
“I did some research and found out that Chandler and Austin were joined by a railroad back in the day,” Caruso said. “That was a jumping-off point for imagery. I wanted to do something that harkened back to both Chandler and Austin.”
In addition to updating the decor, Z’Tejas has focused attention on its food.
Corporate Chef Danny Ocampo, who’s been with the company for nearly 26 years, said a former executive chef made several changes that “didn’t fit the culture.” For example, the Tejas Trio was changed to queso, pork verde and borracha beans.
Although many customers like the new version, Lyndon Gonzalez, the Chandler Z’Tejas kitchen manager, noted that customers can still order the traditional trio with queso, red salsa and guacamole even though it’s not on the menu.
“We have such a strong following of regulars from years ago,” he said. “They prefer the original.”
Ocampo said they reverted back to the original recipes for several other items as well, such as the ahi tuna salad, Santa Fe enchiladas and jerk chicken diablo pasta.
And the company spotlights “Throwback Specials” each month featuring a retired menu item. July features chorizo-stuffed pork tenderloin and August’s dish is fried snapper with cilantro cream sauce.
Seasonal menus, meanwhile, such as the one through the end of September with crab cake salad, crab-stuffed chicken and more, add variety without toying with favorites.
Desserts feature mainstays like the ancho fudge pie along with seasonal cheesecake, peach cobbler and others.
Also, the restaurant opens at 10 a.m. for brunch daily with specialties like pork verde chilaquiles and mimosa flights. An upstairs room that seats up to 80 is available for private events with catering.
Gonzalez said he’s seeing a steady flow of new regulars who are impressed with the food, including a fellow chef who has a favorite dish.
“He says it’s the best chicken fried chicken he’s ever had,” he said. “He comes here at least once every two weeks.”
In addition to their popular daily happy hour, Z’Tejas is adding premium events, like the “tapas and tequila” menu this weekend.
It includes a bacon-wrapped jalapeño, tequila shrimp taco, cochinita pibil (Yucatan-style marinated pork) and carnitas taco paired with a Dobel tequila flight for $60.
Speaking of tequila, Taco Tuesdays are one of their busiest days because they offer a “gringo” ground beef taco plate for $10 and half off all margaritas and most tequila shots. That means their signature Chambord margarita, regularly $11, is $5.50, which keeps bartenders busy.
“That’s the most beloved drink,” Gonzales said. “That’s the one thing we make sure we never run out of. It would make a lot of people mad.”
Z’Tejas Chandler
7221 W. Ray Road, Chandler
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday; happy hour 3-6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close
480-893-7550; ztejas.com/chandler
