In terms of business prospects, restaurants tend to have a short shelf life: Statistics indicate that only 30% of them survive more than a decade.
But Spinato’s Pizzeria and Family Kitchen will celebrate 50 years in business next year and is thriving. The family owned company opened its sixth independent location in Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert in May and earlier this year unveiled a major renovation of its Ahwatukee Foothills restaurant, which opened in 2010.
It’s also the official pizza of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury and opened three concessions in Footprint Arena last August and added locations in Tempe in 2018 and Scottsdale in 2022.
It’s known for its signature sweet sauce and thin crust, but the real recipe for the brand’s success is its service, according to Anthony Spinato of Scottsdale, the president, CEO and co-owner of Spinato’s Pizzeria & Family Kitchen.
“My father and mother were incredible examples of making it about people,” Spinato said. “We say we’re in the people business, not the pizza business.”
His parents, Ken and Elaine Spinato, moved from Chicago to Fountain Hills in 1971 and founded Spinato’s in 1974 at 68th Street and McDowell Road in Scottsdale.
They started with a handful of family recipes from Ken’s grandmother, a focus on quality ingredients and a commitment to treating people as guests rather than customers.
However, price-conscious customers early on complained that Spinato’s didn’t give discounts like other pizza places and told them they’d go out of business if they didn’t offer specials.
“He took a lot of heat because he was pioneering a different level of pizza here in Phoenix,” Spinato said.
Although the first day’s receipts totaled only 69 cents for one iced tea, the business eventually flourished. The family franchised two locations in the early 1990s, but it didn’t work out.
“They were running it more as an investment,” Spinato said. “It was our life.”
So Spinato and his sister, Nicole, each took over a location—one on 16th Street and Bell Road, which still exists (though they have plans to move it), and one on 12th Street and Glendale Avenue.
Today, their spouses are involved as well.
As the brand manager, Spinato’s wife, Jaime Spinato, is the “voice” of the social media accounts and is in charge of community outreach. She also was largely responsible for the contemporary design of the Gilbert location.
A trained chef, Jaime also developed or had a hand in many of the recipes, including the popular new Tortine, a red velvet cake with cream cheese filling dipped in chocolate with raspberry reduction and chocolate sauces.
Nicole Spinato-Kienlen is the office manager and food and beverage lead, and her husband, Chris Kienlen, is the catering manager. They live in Ahwatukee and were the impetus for opening there once they saw how community-oriented it was.
And Ken Spinato remains the “heartbeat of the organization,” Spinato stated.
He visits the restaurants regularly talking to guests and building the culture.
Not to mention, the Spinatos value their roughly 480 employees and think of them as extensions of their family.
“None of it is possible without our people,” Spinato said. “Without them, we’d just be a family with a bunch of good ideas. They live it and carry it out and we are so blessed to have them.”
Because it’s essential to the Spinatos to not compromise on food or service, it took some soul-searching to decide whether to compete for the contract with the Phoenix Suns and Mercury.
“I’ve grown up here and I bleed purple,” Spinato said.
But he wasn’t willing to sacrifice quality and rely on frozen food or microwaves for the sake of a larger customer base. “My biggest concern was: I can’t do this if it’s not going to be what we do in our restaurants,” he explained.
Thankfully, in 2018 the company set up what they call the “family kitchen” in Tempe, where they make 43 proprietary ingredients from scratch daily. It allows them to deliver freshly rolled dough, sauces, dressings and more for all of their locations, and to maintain quality and consistency—which is important for an operation producing nearly 40,000 pounds of dough each month.
Tom Fletcher of Phoenix, senior vice president of global partnerships for the Phoenix Suns, is a devoted Spinato’s fan and suggested they partner with the team.
“The pride they take in their restaurants is the same pride they take in the pizza they put in our arena,” he said. “Our sales are up year-over-year. I think it has everything to do with having Spinato’s there.”
Meanwhile, the menu and the brand continue to innovate.
“We want to do fresh pasta, gelato, even more things down the road,” Spinato said, and to include more specialty pizzas at the arena.
“We even pickle our cucumbers for our Greek salad, we pickle our jalapeños for the pizza, the onions for the antipasto,” he added.
The ambiance is evolving, too, moving away from the dark wood and red-and-white checked tablecloths popular in Italian restaurants of old.
The latest Spinato’s Pizzeria in Gilbert boasts roll-up garage doors for an indoor/outdoor vibe, a gleaming bar with oversized cut-out pendant light fixtures and a contemporary color scheme in soothing blues and pops of bright green with light wood floors and wood and metal accents.
Anyone who hasn’t been to the Ahwatukee location lately will find it lighter, brighter and more modern as well, thanks to new paint, lighting, artwork, mirrors, planters, leather booths, tables, bar stools, a community table and a brick ceiling. The exterior also got a refresh with new paint, lighting, signage and landscaping, and there are plans to add a dog-friendly patio.
Though the company is eyeing expansion into the West Valley, Spinato stated, “We’re in a place I’ve been waiting to get to for a long time…. I want to get better before we get any bigger.”
Information: spinatospizzeria.com
