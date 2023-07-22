Serrano Family opens new concept in Tempe

The Serrano family of Chandler has a tradition of meeting new challenges in business.
Over a century ago, Albert and Luis Serrao started a dry goods business – before Chandler even incorporated as a city.
Albert in 1959 passed what had become several popular department stores to his son Ernie. But as the business ran into into stiff headwinds from bigger stores, Ernie and his wife Eva 20 years later opened their first Serrano’s Mexican Restaurant in downtown Chandler, which is now the oldest continuously owned and operated family business in the city.
Now, the Serrano family are spinning off a new concept in Tempe with Pronto at 6440 S. Rural Road.
Located at the site of one of their five Mexican restaurants bearing the family name, Pronto will still be serving the same high quality cuisine that has been the family’s signature offering for decades.
With a focus on “fresh, flavorful and familiar,” Pronto offers build-your-own combos featuring burritos, tacos, nachos, salads, bowls and more.
Favorite Serrano staples like machaca, shredded chicken, asada steak and tomatillo pork are offered as protein options along with a variety of customizable toppings and sauces.
Customers will also be able to add the famous Serrano’s bean dip, chips and salsa to their orders if desired.
“The goal is to provide the same Sonoran-style cuisine Serrano’s fans have come to love at a lower price point and with quicker turnaround time than the full-service restaurants,” the family said in a release.
“With our customizable menu options, our customers have an array of meal options to choose from that are served up fast just the way they like it,” said Ric Serrano, CEO of Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants.
“With Arizona State University a few miles up the road and numerous local businesses and busy families in the area, we hope our new fast-casual concept is appealing to both lunch and dinner crowds.”
Pronto opened last Friday and ushers in the fourth generation of family leaders as Sarah Serrano Licht has been named general manager of Pronto.
“We are thrilled to finally be able to open our doors and reveal this new concept,” Serrano Licht said. “It took us much longer than planned due mainly to pandemic-related delays, but we look forward to welcoming back our loyal Tempe customers and hopefully attracting a new generation of Serrano’s fans with Pronto.”
Serrano’s Tempe location was closed since late 2020 for a complete remodel for the new concept, which features order-at-the-counter service.
The eatery’s name is significant to the family, as it was the name of a food business that Stephanie Serrano operated near St. Louis before she passed away from breast cancer in 2019. Stephanie was one of eight sibling owners of Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants.
Opportunities for employment in both the front and back of house are still available and interested parties can apply via prontoaz.com.
