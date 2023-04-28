One of the biggest challenges in bringing South Korea’s favorite chicken restaurant to the U.S. was its name: bb•q Chicken.
“We get a lot of confusion from our name,” said Andrew Lee, the senior manager of strategic planning for the company. “When they see the word ‘BBQ’ in South Korea, they don’t really think of barbecue, they think of fried chicken.
“So that was our biggest struggle when we entered the United States market.”
Korean barbecue is a favorite dish across the nation. Anyone who visits bb•q Chicken at Dobson and Chandler Boulevard will not find tables with their own grills. The restaurant name’s “bb•q” in this case stands for “best of the best quality.”
And that is how bb•q Chicken became one of the top restaurants in South Korea, with more than 3,500 locations across 57 countries today. The Chandler location, which held its grand opening this month, is the first in Arizona. A second location is expected to open soon in Mesa.
It is not, however, fast food. When you order some chicken at the counter, be prepared to wait.
“When you order at the register, we will start cooking right away, but the cooking time is 15 to 20 minutes,” said Sean Sohn, the manager of the Chandler location. “You’re getting fresh, and better quality.”
Your meal will not have been under a heating lamp. Lee and Sohn said that is one of the edges they have over the American chicken giants like Kentucky Fried Chicken and Popeyes.
Because of that wait time, the store is primarily set up for takeout and delivery.
However, there is a small seating area, which Sohn said has been filled since they opened.
He said many people who have walked in knew of the restaurant and its reputation from their visits to California.
Making the meal fresh is not the only way bb•q Chicken differentiates itself from its competition.
“We use a very Korean marinade,” Lee said. “Our process is a little longer than Popeyes, we marinade it from two-and-a-half to three days. I think theirs is about 18 hours.”
Whereas Popeyes reflects its roots with seasoning from Louisiana, bb•q Chicken is true to its roots with Asian seasonings.
Lee said South Koreans were late to discover fried chicken as a meal. They were introduced to it by American soldiers during the Korean War. It has been evolving since then.
The company started in 1995 and had opened more than 1,000 stores there in about five years.
In addition to fried chicken, it also offers some other Korean favorites.
“Some of the favorite menu items are derived from very popular Korean street food, like the bokki,” Lee said.
There are three bokki items on the menu: Ddeok-Bokki, which is made with rice cakes and fish cakes in a sweet and spicy chili reduction; Rose’ Ddeok-Bokki, which is creamier and less spicy; and Mala Ddeok-Bokki, which is the spiciest, served with Hot Mala sauce.
As part of the grand opening celebration bb•q Chicken donated food to the Chandler Police Department.
A whole chicken (16 pieces) costs $32. A half chicken is $17. They also sell wings and boneless versions.
For those who are looking for authentic Korean barbecue, they may soon have an option. A Gen Korean BBQ House is under construction just a few doors down from bb•q Chicken. The two restaurants are competitors and not part of the same company.
