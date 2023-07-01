Ocotillo Golf Club retools for local hospitality

Calling the Ocotillo Golf Club “one of the most highly regarded, family-centric daily-fee golf clubs in the greater Phoenix area,” owner Arcis Golf announced some upgrades in its goal of enhancing the venue’s reputation for “neighborhood hospitality.”
In a release, the Texas company said its recent refresh of the club’s restaurant and patio dining areas has “fine-tuned its reputation as a welcoming gathering place for residents and golfers.”
Arcis bought the course in 2021 and recently upgraded and assumed management of the culinary operations.
“We have strategically invested in the greater Phoenix market and at Ocotillo, have focused on providing exceptional culi-nary options, special events programming, and golf for our customers and the sur-rounding area,” said Blake Walker, Arcis Golf’s Founder and CEO.
“Arcis is committed to providing the finest lifestyle experiences and amenities in the communities we serve.”
Paul Nash, regional vice president-operations, said the renovation was in-spired by Ocotillo’s patrons, who wanted to pair their active lifestyle with a local gather-ing place.
“We listened to our customers and these significant improvements will make the clubhouse the go-to destination of the surrounding neighborhood for our guests to eat, drink, and entertain.”
Noting “the revitalized, inviting restaurant now opens onto a spacious outdoor sitting area, Arcis renamed it Tillo’s Kitchen+Patio and serves breakfast and lunch.
Initially, dinner will be available on Friday and Saturday evenings, but will soon open on other days as well.
“Tillo’s Kitchen+Patio is styled after a hip gastro pub, set off by a spacious outdoor patio showcasing the Sonoran desertscape,” Arcis said.
“The pet- and family-friendly patio is roomy and comfortable, with multiple fire pits, soft-seating areas, rocking chairs, and large communal tables. Live entertainment will be featured on a frequent basis.”
Among the culinary highlights are the Korean shrimp appetizer (crispy shrimp tossed in house Bulgogi Sauce with fried arbol chilies and fresh lime wedges), the French Dip Burger (signature beef patty topped with roast beef and dipped in house made au jus, topped with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and horseradish cream sauce), and pan-seared salmon with a creamy herb polenta and grilled broccolini.
Arcis envisions the restaurant as “the center of dining activity in the community.”
It called attention to its Starbucks coffee program breakfasts and a menu that “will allow guests to satisfy cravings.”
The restaurant carries craft cocktails, a selection of tequilas and mezcals, an array of local beers.
Two outdoor wedding ceremony sites – The Grove (upper ceremony lawn) and Lakeside Palms (lower ceremony lawn) are among big draws for couples.
These spaces, coupled with dual wedding lounges, and numerous indoor/outdoor reception areas were factors in the club being recognized by Wedding Wire with the 2023 “Couple’s Choice Award.”
Ocotillo Golf Club’s staff encourages customers to shape their own events with vendors of their choosing. This team is well versed in serving a wide variety of ethnic and cultural celebrations from around the world, Arcis said, and the club “has the space, staff, and technology to ensure every event is a success.”
More upgrades and renovations, are planned for this summer to update the banquet and meeting facilities known as the Overlook Pavilion.
Along with its exemplary hospitality offerings, Ocotillo boasts 27 holes of golf designed by Ted Robinson, Sr. and is cited among Golf Digest’s “Best Places to Play.”
Arcis Golf owns and operates 15 properties in Arizona and recently bought the Grayhawk course in Scottsdale.
It is the second largest and fastest-growing owner and operator of golf facilities in the United States and has invested over $100 million in upgrades, amenities, personnel, training and systems.
Information: arcisgolf.com and ocotillogolf.com.
