A mother’s love often knows no bounds and for Sarah Burke in Chandler, they stretched into the swim lesson industry.
How the Chandler woman came to buy a British Swim School of the Valley franchise - opening in a partnership with Esporta at 2100 N. Dobson Road near Warner Road, Chandler, – has everything to do with her daughter Addison, a senior at Hamilton High.
It evolved out of variations of the question many parents have months before they’re going to see their child receive their high school diploma: What then?
Actually, Sarah explained, that question began bubbling up in various formats in their conversations when Addison was still a junior.
“It was right around the time when most families definitely start having some serious conversations about, ‘Okay, where are you going to apply for college? What do you want to study? What kind of degree are you interested in?’”
The thing was, she said, the answers seemed to always go back to the pool.
“All our conversations were revolving around swimming, teaching and how much she loved it,” Srah recalled.
“I was like, ‘there’s not a specific degree for that,’” she said. “Business management would obviously be very smart, to get a business management degree from community college.”
Stymied, Sarah started thinking about her own post-high school plan when she was Addison’s age.
“”I’m certainly not trying to say that people shouldn’t go to college,” Sarah said. “But I went to college and got a public releations degree and I had absolutely no idea what I was going to do with it afterwards.
“You’re a teenager and you’re trying to figure out what you want to do with your life and I didn’t even know. So I chose a random degree and then I had a whole bunch of debt that took me 10 years to pay off.”
The value of a college education is generating more debate nationally amid rising tuition costs, to say nothing about room and board.
While survey after survey consistently show that people with a degree will earn more on average than those without, there also have been surveys showing some Americans aren’t buying the findings.
The share of Americans who believe colleges and universities have a positive impact on the country has dropped by 14 percentage points since 2020, according to a 2022 survey by the nonprofit think tank New America.
That survey, however, reflected more of the nation’s partisan divide as Republicans and Democrats radically differed on who should pay for a degree’s ever-climbing cost.
Only a quarter of Democrats said that a high school diploma or GED is sufficient to achieve economic security, compared to 39% of Republicans who said so.
But it was not a political disagreement that swayed Sarah’s decision on how to help Addison prepare for the next chapter in her life, especially since it seemed that her daughter kept talking about how much she loved swimming.
“I thought,” she said, “’this is what she wants to do. I would rather invest in that.’”
Addison’s passion for the pool picked up steam when she was about 16 and started teaching swimming.
“Around 17-and-a-half she started coming home from work daily and saying how much she loved it and how passionate she was about it. She would even sometimes get a little emotional about how rewarding and fulfilling she found it.
“Top her it was a matter of taking something that she really loves herself and then to watch other people succeed at doing it.”
With all that in mind, Sarah said, “I decided to take a leap of faith and start a swim school so she could follow her dream.”
Sarah, who has taught music and theater for the last 13 years, mostly in charter schools and now at a studio, also runs a program that teaches would-be choir singers.
She admitted that Addison probably considered that and was inspired to set her own course by “watching me take something that I love doing and figuring a way to turn it into a successful career.”
Sarah spent months studying the swim school business and specifically the British Swim School, which a Manchester, England, woman founded in 1981 and has grown to over 215 locations around the world.
Sarah bought into the franchise.
She hired two longtime friends as her operations managers “and the three of us have been working side by side.”
She has traveled to Cancun to meet other franchise owners at a convention, got instruction in Maryland on swimming courses and went to Virginia for training in operating the business.
“We have been kind of all over the map over the last year,” she said.
Sarah also partnered with E Sporta to rent two lanes of its swimming pool, enabling her business to run up to six classes at a time.
The school offers a wide variety of swimming instruction for people of all ages, including those aged 3-36 months.
Addison is aquatics director and the only instructor, though Sarah noted that her job will include additional instructors and one is already being taught.
And for her part, Addison is grateful to her mom and enthusiastic about her opportunity.
“I am very excited,” she said. “There is a lot of comfort knowing my future is planned. Before this, I didn’t know what I was going to do.”
And so far, she added, her mom made a solid business decision as well.
“We have a lot more customers than I thought we’d have initially,” she said, adding, “This is something I want to do the rest of my life.”
