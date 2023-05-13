Local executives’ book probes a reason for high healthcare costs

A bookstore browser’s eyes might roll when they come across the title of the book co-authored by 25-year Ahwatukee resident Mark West.
But “Implantable Medical Devices and Healthcare Affordability” by West and co-author Michael Georgulis Jr. of Buckeye may also leave readers wide-eyed – or teary-eyed – by what it has to say about healthcare in the United States.
Published only about two months ago, it certainly caught the attention of a faculty member at the University of Oklahoma’s business school.
It quickly became required reading in a course taught by a University of Oklahoma professor who has never before assigned a textbook to his students. There also are plans to make it mandatory reading in other courses next school year.
The clue to what the two men have done – based on decades of experience in supply logistics, much of it in the healthcare industry – is in the book’s subtitle: “Exposing the Spiderweb.”
If that sounds sinister, the book’s theme certainly is no Grey’s Anatomy look at healthcare in America, especially for people who have struggled with high hospital and medical bills and subsequent skyrocketing insurance premiums.
But it’s not a rant either.
Rather, it’s a factual examination of some of the “deeply rooted” costs and clinical quality challenges created by a vast network of organizations, companies and individuals in the manufacture, sale and testing of implantable medical devices.
Those devices – and their cost, safety and effectiveness – affect anyone who has or is scheduled to get anything from artificial knees and hips to pacemakers. In other words, anything put inside a person’s body to survive or function better.
West and Georgulis examine the industry that produces them and treats patients with them against the backdrop of a startling statistic:
The United States spends twice the amount of its Gross National Product on healthcare but ranks last among 11 high-income countries that are spending less than 9% of their GDP to keep people alive or their bodies functioning better.
That ranking, Georgulis said in an interview, includes a dismal record for “administrative efficiency, access to care, health outcomes and equity.”
“We’re not doing well with all that extra money that we spend,” Georgulis said, explaining the spiderweb comprises “physicians, health systems, CEOs, group purchasing organizations, health insurance companies, supply chain executives and implantable device manufacturers.”
The book divides those groups among three categories: “content, complicit or conflicted.”
“We’re exposing how those participants interact and who’s really responsible for the status quo being what it is today,” Georgulis said.
By focusing on one segment of healthcare, one executive noted, the book shows how high costs and unimpressive outcomes “are created and are allowed to fester” throughout the entire industry.
Since GDP measures the value of the final goods and services produced in the country, the staggering difference between cost and what that money buys might rattle some people.
It did rattle some healthcare insurance companies, which is how West and Georgulis ultimately came to write their book.
When UnitedHealthcare decided to find out why medical devices cost so much, it formed SharedClarity LLC.
West, who was vice president of supply chain management for UnitedHealthcare since 2009, became president of SharedClarity in 2011 and held that position until 2020 before founding a private investment company, Tymax Holdings LLC, that focuses on innovative start-ups.
Georgulis, a healthcare supply chain executive for over 37 years, worked for West as vice president of strategic sourcing for Shared Clarity.
“Our company was a positive disruptor, not a negative disruptor in the industry,” Georgulis said.
Both men have brought their impressive educational and executive backgrounds and achievements to analysis.
Austin Pittman, another longtime senior-level healthcare executive who wrote the introduction to their book, said that analysis shows how the spiderweb benefits only one participant – the manufacturers of the devices.
“The true cost of IMDs is hidden while hospitals and health systems in the United States pay as much as six times more than their counterparts do in Europe,” a synopsis of Pittman’s intro notes.
Moreover, not only do the prices for the same device vary from hospital to hospital, but their effectiveness and safety is often obscured by the manufacturers.
But West stressed, “Our intention isn’t to make it a whistleblower book.”
Various healthcare executives have pointed to the length that West and Georgulis go to focus on alternatives to current practices that could result in reforming the system with lower costs and, perhaps, more successful treatments.
Incidentally, those reforms probably won’t come from Congress, the White House or state legislatures.
“Our book has taken on more of a grassroots approach to resolving the problem that the participants in the industry need to fix themselves,” Georgulis said.
“There are efforts out there where people want to lean on Congress,” he continued, “but we believe that there’s a lot of things from a grassroots perspective that the participants that are in it and do make it an industry…need to fix.”
West said that while their readership market comprises healthcare executives and professionals, “my 80-year-old father, who is a barber, actually read the book and can understand it because we don’t use a bunch of the industry acronyms and things like that. We’ve tried to make it understandable for the general public.”
Georgulis – who first proposed writing the book – added that the spiderweb analogy “frames a very easy understanding of how the affordability story is told.”
It took about eight to 10 months for the two men to write their book – a process that, considering the fact they live on opposite ends of the Valley, relied on Zoom and email rather being stuffed in a cramped office hunched together over a keyboard.
In fact, the two first-time authors had not been in each other’s company for most of the time they were writing the book and the following six months they spent satisfying the needs and demands of their publisher, Routledge Publishing.
Even before the book rolled onto bookstore shelves and online platforms, including Amazon, their book started making ripples.
Sam Greco, a former healthcare industry executive who now teaches marketing and supply chain management for the University of Oklahoma’s Price College of Business, made it required reading for his undergraduate students.
It was the first time that Greco, who relies mainly on his three decades of experience in supply chain management, has made a textbook required reading in his class.
The university also plans to make it a mandatory text in other healthcare, finance and economics classes for both undergraduates and graduate students.
West and Georgulis aren’t resting on their laurels. In fact, they’re even busier than before.
For one thing, they are marketing their book to other universities and colleges but also sent copies to high-ranking healthcare industry executives in the hope of spurring changes.
And they’ve been asked by their publisher to write two more books, both focused on other aspects of the healthcare industry and the issue of affordability.
They’re hoping to finish both within about the next two years.
Though West calls himself “semi-retired,” both men also are involved in other business-related pursuits.
But they clearly have embraced writing books that deliver a laser-focus on issues that have long bothered them about the healthcare industry.
“It’s very healthy, I think, for the both of us,” West said. “And we enjoy it.”
